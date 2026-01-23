Early Symptoms Of Hernia: What To Watch For And Why You Shouldn't Ignore Them

A hernia is a condition where an unusual bulge forms in one part of the body, accompanied by pain. It is most commonly seen in the abdominal area, but it can also occur in other parts of the body.

The abdominal wall protects our intestines and other organs. A hernia occurs when there is a weakness in this wall, causing a part of the intestine or another organ to push through.

Key Symptoms

-A bulge forming in one part of the body

The bulge seems to go back in when lying down

The bulge feels like it disappears when pressed

Increased pain when coughing, lifting weights, or standing straight

In severe cases, it can lead to intestinal obstruction. This can cause life-threatening conditions like vomiting, abdominal bloating, blocked blood flow, infection, and intestinal rupture.

Factors Causing Hernia

- Weaknesses in the body's structure

- Persistent coughing, constipation, urinary obstruction

- Lifting heavy weights

- Obesity, pregnancy, post-surgical wounds

Types of Hernia

- Inguinal Hernia: Near the groin, more common in men.

- Umbilical Hernia: Near the navel, common in children; can occur in adults due to obesity, pregnancy, etc.

- Incisional Hernia: Forms through post-surgical wounds.

- Ventral Hernia: Hernias on the front or side of the abdominal wall, including epigastric and Spigelian hernias.

Treatment Methods

The most effective treatment for a hernia is surgery.

1. Herniotomy (for children): Surgery to close the small opening.

2. Hernioplasty (for adults): The weak area is reinforced using a synthetic mesh.

Main Surgical Methods

- Open Surgery: A large incision is made to push the intestine back and place the mesh.

- Laparoscopic (Keyhole) Surgery: Small incisions are made, and a camera and instruments are used to push the intestine back and place the mesh.

Advantages of Laparoscopic Surgery:

- Less pain

- Smaller incisions

- Faster recovery

- Quick return to normal life

Robotic Surgery

Robotic surgery is the latest advancement in hernia treatment. It is an advanced form of the laparoscopic method, but it offers greater precision and control. Instead of the surgeon operating directly on the patient's body, the surgery is performed using robotic arms controlled via a special console.

Using robotic systems in hernia surgery provides:

- Precision: Allows for delicate movements to close the hernia defect and place the mesh.

- 3D High-Definition Vision: Helps to clearly see the structures of the intestine and abdominal wall.

- Smaller incisions: Results in less pain and reduced bleeding for the patient.

- Faster recovery and a quicker return to normal life.

- Fewer complications: Lower risk of wound-related infections.

Choosing robotic surgery for a hernia is particularly beneficial for complex incisional hernias, recurrent hernias, and situations requiring a large mesh. The decision to use the robotic method depends on the patient's health, the type of hernia, and the surgeon's expertise.

Post-Surgical Care

Avoid heavy lifting for 4 to 6 weeks after standard surgery

Keep the wound clean

Follow the doctor's instructions

If you notice symptoms like infection, bleeding, or the reappearance of a bulge, contact your doctor immediately. Although a hernia is usually not a dangerous condition, it can lead to serious problems if not treated in a timely manner.

Surgery is the only effective treatment, and the choice of procedure depends on the patient's health, age, and the type of hernia.

Article prepared by:

Dr. Devaraj T V

General, Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon

Thalassery Mission Hospital, Thalassery