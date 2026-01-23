Live-Action 'Masters Of The Universe' Film Trailer Finally Released

The trailer of the much-awaited live-action 'Masters of the Universe' film has finally been released, which is slated to hit theatres worldwide on June 5. Director Travis Knight's live-action adaptation of Mattel's "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" animated TV series stars Nicholas Galitzine as the sword-wielding character He-Man. The movie follows He-Man as he battles to save his planet, Eternia, from Skeletor and his followers.

The trailer begins with the introduction of the fairytale world of magic, gods, talking tigers, and spaceships, which were considered to be part of comics book. However, Nicholas calls it real as he tries to return to his planet, Eternia. The situation turns when Nicholas receives a message from an anonymous person about his powerful sword, which appeared to have gone missing. After getting a hold of the sword, Nicholas returns to his planet with his team to save it from Skeletor.

Star-Studded Cast Revealed

Galitzine and Leto are joined by Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Sam C Wilson as Trap Jaw and Sasheer Zamata as Suzie. The cast also includes Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, John Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

From Development to Production

"Masters of the Universe" is produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Mattel Films, and Escape Artists and distributed by Amazon MGM. According to Variety, after floating between studios, directors, and casts, the long-awaited live-action "Masters of the Universe" film finally landed at Amazon MGM in 2023, with Knight and Butler announced as director and screenwriter in February of 2024. Principal photography on the film began in London in January 2025. (ANI)

