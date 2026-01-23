MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Josh Kesselman, RAW(R) Founder, Announces the Cannabis Cup's Return in New York City

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - High Times publisher and RAW® founder Josh Kesselman announced the highly anticipated return of the iconic Cannabis Cup, bringing the legendary competition to New York for the first time since recreational cannabis legalization in 2021. The latest edition introduces a consumer-driven People's Choice format, giving cannabis enthusiasts the power to crown the state's best products.

Judge kits were available at select New York City dispensaries, including Torches NYC and The Flowery NYC, and are available online at CannabisCup. The kits allow participants to sample entries across multiple categories, submit scores via the official Cannabis Cup Judging Portal, and share their experiences on social media for recognition during the awards show.

"The Cup is BACK, baby, and this time, the power is back to the people," Joshua Kesselman said. "Consumers are the judges, and we're celebrating the plant, the people, and the pure joy of getting lifted together. We're not just bringing it back... we're taking it higher and elevating human consciousness."

Launched in the late 1980s, the Cannabis Cup has long been a benchmark for quality and innovation in the industry. Under the stewardship of Matt Stang and the Cannabis Cup team, the New York edition replaces traditional expert judging with a crowdsourced approach, offering up to 228 kits per category and unprecedented transparency.

"The community finally gets to help crown the champions of cannabis, and I couldn't be happier that this next chapter kicks off in my home state of New York," Josh D Kesselman said.

Each kit provides official competition entries, a physical scorecard, and access to the judging portal, where participants evaluate products on aesthetics, aroma, taste, effects, and overall quality. High Times Editor-in-Chief Javier Hasse emphasized the impact of the new format: "Good cannabis doesn't need hype. It needs tasters. This Cup puts hundreds of them on every entry and gives brands the kind of feedback they can build on-no influencers, no mystery judges; just people who know good weed when they feel it."

For more information, visit cannabiscup or follow High Times on Instagram @hightimesmagazine.

