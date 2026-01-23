The World's Best Soju Is Distilled In Georgia: Minhwa Spirits Claims“Best Of Class” Title & Gold Medals At San Francisco World Spirits Competition

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Winning the Best of Class Soju award at the San Francisco World Spirit Competition."

DORAVILLE, GA - Minhwa Spirits, one of the only distilleries in the United States dedicated to the traditional Korean arts of Soju and Makgeolli, has officially put the global spirits industry on notice. Following a historic year of accolades, the Doraville-based distillery has proven that world-class Korean liquor is no longer exclusive to the peninsula-it is being crafted in the heart of the American South.

A Global Triumph: "Best Soju in the World"

The distillery achieved the ultimate honor at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) -the "Olympics" of the liquor world. Their flagship Yong Soju was awarded Best of Class Soju, a title that effectively crowns it the Best Soju in the World. Competing in a blind taste test against heritage brands from Korea and major international conglomerates, Minhwa's small-batch, grain-to-glass approach reigned supreme.

In a display of technical versatility, Minhwa also secured a Gold Medal for their Queen Huh Gin, proving their mastery of botanical distillation alongside traditional Korean spirits.

The Soul of Sohn-maht: Authentic Makgeolli & Soju

Minhwa Spirits occupies a rare niche in the American craft beverage landscape. While mass-market "green bottle" soju is a staple of nightlife, Minhwa is a pioneer in the U.S. production of Makgeolli (unfiltered rice wine) and artisanal Soju made with nuruk (traditional fermentation starters).

"We are doing something very few people in the U.S. are doing," says James Kim, Co-founder of Minhwa Spirits. "Authentic Makgeolli and Soju require a level of patience and respect for history that mass production can't replicate. Winning Best of Class in San Francisco validates that our Georgia-grown ingredients and Korean traditions can compete on the world stage."

Local Legends: Eater Atlanta & Rough Draft Honors

While global judges praised the liquid, Atlanta praised the culture. The distillery's tasting room, Jumak, has become a North Georgia cultural phenomenon, blending "cool friend's living room" energy with high-end mixology.



Eater Atlanta: Winner, "Coolest Place to Hang Out" (2025) Rough Draft Atlanta: Honoree, "Best New Restaurants of 2025"



The Next Frontier: The Rice Lager Revolution

Minhwa Spirits is not resting on its laurels. The team is officially announcing an expansion into craft brewing with the upcoming release of their Rice Lager. Specifically engineered to pair with the bold flavors of Korean cuisine and the humidity of Georgia summers, this move makes Minhwa a rare "triple-threat" destination for Spirits, Wine (Makgeolli), and Beer.

2025 Award Highlights:



Best of Class Soju: San Francisco World Spirits Competition (Yong Soju)

Double Gold Medal: San Francisco World Spirits Competition (Yong Soju)

Gold Medal: San Francisco World Spirits Competition (Queen Huh Gin)

Winner: Eater Atlanta "Coolest Place to Hang Out" Best New Restaurants: Rough Draft Atlanta



About Minhwa Spirits

Founded by James Kim and Ming Han Chung, Minhwa Spirits is a celebration of Sohn-maht (hand taste). Located in Doraville, GA, they are leaders in the American craft soju movement. Their portfolio includes the world-champion Yong Soju (40% ABV), the Gold-medal Queen Huh Gin, Dokkaebi (17% ABV), and seasonal artisanal Makgeolli.

VISIT US: Experience the "Best Soju in the World" at the Jumak tasting room in Doraville or find Minhwa Spirits at select retailers across Georgia.