Palestinian Dies Of Wounds In Israeli Occupation Attack In W. Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian on Friday died of wounds he sustained from Israeli occupying army fire in Madama town in the West Bank's city of Nablus, according to the General Authority of Civil Affairs.
Jibreel Qitt, 59, died of his critical injury after having been shot by Israeli occupation forces in Madama town, it said in a press release, adding that his body was withheld by the occupation authorities.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said earlier in the day that Israeli occupying forces had prevented Palestinian medics from approaching the martyr. (end)
