GCC Chief: Dialogue, Integration Fundamental To Regional, Global Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi underlined Friday that dialogue and integration are vital foundations for ensuring regional and international stability and security amidst current transformations.
Al-Budaiwi made the statement at the annual dinner titled "Who Writes the Next Chapter for the Middle East and North Africa", held in Davos on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, the GCC Secretariat General said in a press release.
He said that the true challenge facing the region is not merely identifying the actors shaping its future, but rather defining the methodology by which that future is constructed.
He noted that the international community faces a critical choice between the paths of confrontation or cooperation, fragmentation or integration, and short-term fixes versus long-term visions rooted in collective responsibility.
He highlighted the GCC's balanced and comprehensive approach, which combines preventative diplomacy and political mediation with the promotion of economic integration to foster shared interests.
"Despite the surrounding geopolitical complexities, the Council has remained a proactive force for stability, guided by established principles that include respect for state sovereignty, good neighborliness, non-interference in internal affairs, and the prioritization of dialogue as the primary mechanism for resolving disputes," he added.
Furthermore, the GCC chief stated that since its inception, the GCC has consistently invested in building effective regional and international partnerships.
He noted that the Council currently maintains structured relations with more than 23 countries and eight regional and international organisations through various memoranda of understanding, joint action plans, and economic frameworks, to support stability and achieve sustainable growth and mutual benefit for all parties.
Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed that the leaders of the GCC member states continue to script the upcoming phase of development with a strategic vision and a sense of collective responsibility.
This vision, he said, aims to consolidate regional stability, enhance joint action, and uphold the values of cooperation to safeguard the interests of the GCC peoples, while contributing to the security and prosperity of the wider world. (end)
