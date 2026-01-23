Crown Prince Highlights Jordan's Investment Opportunities, Future Technology At Davos Forum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- Barakat Al-Zuyood - The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, concluded its third day as His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II participated on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah II.Held under the theme "The Spirit of Dialogue," the forum brought together global leaders to discuss pressing international challenges, with the Crown Prince holding a series of high-level meetings focused on Jordan, its economic growth, and global humanitarian issues.During his engagements, the Crown Prince addressed nine key priorities, including strengthening Jordan's cooperation with global companies; advancing aviation services and the use of modern technological solutions; exchanging expertise in future technologies; sustaining international support to ensure continued services for refugees; opening new horizons for cooperation and knowledge exchange with Jordanian youth; developing digital skills among Jordanians; showcasing Jordan's investment advantages particularly in digital infrastructure and training programs that empower youth with technical and technological skills; expanding cooperation to implement new investment projects in the Kingdom; and reaffirming the strength of Jordan's diplomatic relations, led by His Majesty the King, with countries around the world.The five-day forum, which began on Monday and concluded on Friday, January 23, 2026, focused on global economic challenges, including the future of the world economy amid slowing growth and rising debt, geopolitical tensions, energy security, artificial intelligence and technology and their impact on labor markets, as well as climate change and sustainable finance.On the sidelines of the forum, the Crown Prince met with President of the European Investment Bank Nadia Calvi?o, discussing ways to expand cooperation on several projects in Jordan. He expressed appreciation for the bank's support, particularly for vital initiatives such as the Aqaba–Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project (the National Water Carrier).He also held separate meetings with CEOs, founders, and representatives of leading global companies to explore new avenues for cooperation and expertise exchange that would enhance economic and investment growth, develop digital skills among Jordanians, and highlight Jordan's competitive investment environment.The Crown Prince met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, congratulating him on his election late last year and wishing him success in his new term. Their discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between Jordan and UNHCR to ensure the continued provision of services to refugees, while emphasizing the international community's responsibility to support host countries.In addition, His Royal Highness met King Philippe of Belgium, conveying the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II and his wishes for good health. The two leaders affirmed the strong ties between Jordan and Belgium and their commitment to expanding cooperation, particularly in economic fields, while discussing regional developments and the importance of continued coordination on issues of mutual concern.The Crown Prince also met Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, highlighting the depth of Jordanian-Austrian relations and the importance of building on them. He outlined the efforts of Jordan's National Council for Future Technology and vocational and technical education and training programs, stressing the value of exchanging expertise and supporting peace and stability in the region.In meetings with Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, the Crown Prince discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in aircraft maintenance, aviation services, and the adoption of advanced technological solutions.Further discussions were held with founders and CEOs of global companies on expanding cooperation to develop digital skills and prepare Jordanian youth for the labor market. He also met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, reaffirming the strong relations between the two friendly nations.His meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso focused on expanding the partnership between the bank and Jordan, praising its role in supporting development projects and highlighting the importance of stronger collaboration with the private sector.The Crown Prince also met Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss Jordan–Iraq relations and ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and the Kurdistan Region across various sectors. Additionally, he met Lebanese Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam, affirming the deep historical ties between the two countries, conveying the King's greetings to Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun, and reiterating Jordan's support for Lebanon's efforts to strengthen its security and stability.Commenting on the Crown Prince's participation, Mohammad Khair Ayadat, Dean of the Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Faculty at the University of Jordan, told Petra News Agency that the Crown Prince delivered clear messages to the world reflecting Jordan's political positions, economic growth, attractive investment environment, and stability. He noted that the meetings emphasized Jordan's political relations and opportunities in technology and digitalization, particularly for investing in youth.Similarly, Samer Eid Al-Dahiyat, Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration at the University of Jordan, said Jordan's engagement in the Davos Forum reflects a well-planned national approach to policymaking and economic transformation.He stressed that the Crown Prince's participation was crucial in engaging global investors and decision-makers, attracting opportunities in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and future technologies, and laying the groundwork for strategic partnerships that support sustainable economic and social development in Jordan.