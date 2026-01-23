Extraordinary Estate Near Houston, Texas To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- An impressive private estate near Houston, Texas, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, in cooperation with Jasmin Lye of JLA Realty. Listed for $3.55 million, the property blends architectural character, resort-style amenities, and agricultural flexibility in one of the region's most desirable settings. Bidding is scheduled to open on 12 February and will culminate on 25 February via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.

Recently refreshed with neutral contemporary finishes, the over 7,000-square-foot residence at 9011 Breckenridge Drive is designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. The estate features a sparkling infinity-edge pool overlooking a substantial private pond with exclusive beach access, a professional-grade outdoor kitchen, and a basketball court, complemented by expansive patios.

“Concierge Auctions is uniquely positioned to connect exceptional properties like this with a global audience of qualified buyers through a transparent, time-certain sale,” said Hannah Serwatka, Business Developer and Operating Owner.“This Houston estate stands out for its size, amenities, and location near The Woodlands, making it an ideal candidate for our competitive auction process.”

“For a property of this scale and complexity, clarity, and momentum are critical,” said Lye.“With nearly 11 acres, a private pond, and extensive outdoor amenities all so close to The Woodlands, working with Concierge Auctions allows us to introduce it to global buyers actively searching for something truly exceptional.”

Set on 10.7 acres and subdivided into two parcels, the versatile property allows for one horse or cow per acre, offering flexibility for equestrian pursuits, hobby farming, or future development.

Outdoor amenities rival those of a private resort, featuring a private beach along the usable pond, expansive deck and patio areas, and mature trees that provide natural privacy. An electric gated entry with circular driveway and steel enforced bridge over the pond creates a grand arrival.

Located minutes from acclaimed dining, luxury shopping, championship golf, and premier entertainment-including the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and Market Street-the estate offers exceptional convenience and rare seclusion.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

