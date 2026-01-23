MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Arizona Gold & Silver to Exhibit at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference - Booth 1105 - January 25-26, 2026

January 23, 2026 8:30 AM EST | Source: Cambridge House International

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) ("Arizona" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), taking place on January 25-26, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The Company will be located at Booth 1105.

Members of Arizona Gold & Silver's management team will be available throughout the conference to meet with investors, analysts, and industry participants, including:



Mike Stark, President and CEO

Lex Lambeck, Senior Vice President of Exploration

John McVey, Director Rose Athena, Vice President of Corporate Communications

The Company will be open to discussions regarding its portfolio of gold and silver exploration assets in the southwestern United States, including its flagship Philadelphia Project in Arizona, as well as the Sycamore Canyon and Silverton projects.

Arizona Gold & Silver invites conference attendees to visit Booth 1105 to meet with management, review recent drilling results, and discuss the Company's exploration strategy, upcoming catalysts, and long-term growth objectives.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is an exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. The Company's flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property in Arizona's historic Oatman Mining District, where ongoing drilling continues to define a high-grade, scalable mineralized system. Arizona Gold & Silver is committed to responsible exploration and value creation for shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.

Mike Stark President and CEO

Phone: (604) 833-4278

