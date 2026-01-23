Tinka Provides Update On Silvia Gold-Copper Project With Completion Of Initial 1,400 Metre Drill Program
|Drill hole
|Depth from (m)
|Depth to (m)
|Approximate downhole thickness (m)
|Sulphides
|Summary description of geology
|S25-001
|18.4
|22.4
|4
|py, po, sph, cpy
|Exoskarn with sulphide veins
|
|29.5
|32.5
|3
|py, po, sph, cpy
|Exoskarn and endoskarn with sulphide
|
|36
|51
|15
|mo
|Weak disseminated mo in endoskarn
|S25-002
|16
|32
|16
|py, cpy
|Exoskarn with disseminated mt, py, cpy
|
|32
|34
|2
|py, cpy
|Stronger sulphide with py, cpy
|
|36
|50
|14
|mo
|Weak disseminated mo in endoskarn
|
|51
|54
|3
|py, cpy
|Bands of mt, py, cpy in exoskarn
|
|69
|71
|2
|py, cpy, po
|Exoskarn with disseminated py, cpy
|
|71
|88
|17
|mo
|Weak disseminated mo in endoskarn
|
|96
|98
|2
|py, cpy
|Endo and exoskarn, sulphides with mt
|
|152
|154
|2
|po, py, cpy, sph
|Exoskarn associated with mt
|
|159
|163
|4
|py, po, cpy
|Exoskarn with mt and green garnets
|
|169
|172
|3
|Py, po, cpy
|Exo and endoskarn with mt, green garnets
|S25-003
|62
|82
|20
|mo
|Weak disseminated mo in endoskarn
|
|160
|163
|3
|py, po, cpy, sph
|Sulphide vein in endoskarn with mt
|
|208
|211
|3
|py, cpy
|Sulphide veining in exoskarn with mt
|
|395
|396
|1
|po, py, cpy
|Exoskarn with garnets and mt
|
|417
|422
|4
|py, sph, cpy
|Endoskarn, disseminated sulphides
|S25-004
|176
|177
|1
|po, py, sph, cpy
|Sulphide vein in exoskarn
|
|186
|194
|8
|py, po, cpy
|Sulphides in exo and endoskarn with mt
|
|231
|233
|2
|py, cpy
|Sulphide veins in exoskarn
|
|238
|255
|17
|py, po, cpy
|Sulphide veins in exoskarn with mt
|
|366
|371
|5
|py, po, cpy
|Sulphide veins in endoskarn
|
|379
|382
|3
|py, po, cpy
|Sulphide in exoskarn contact
|
|385
|386
|1
|py, cpy
|Sulphide vein with mt in exoskarn
|
|400
|401
|1
|py, cpy
|Sulphide vein with mt in exoskarn
Note to Table 1: Mt = magnetite. Cpy = chalcopyrite. Py = pyrite. Po = pyrrhotite. Mo = molybdenite. Sph = sphalerite.
Table 2. Details of Drill holes completed at Silvia NW Area A
|Drill hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth (mag)
|Dip
|Total Depth (m)
|S25-001
|304354
|8857384
|4497
|293
|-55
|257.1
|S25-002
|304355
|8857383
|4497
|270
|-70
|258.7
|S25-003
|304379
|8857468
|4507
|280
|-80
|447.3
|S25-004
|304417
|8857388
|4532
|270
|-75
|438.5
Note: Coordinates are in WGS84-18S datum
Figure 1. Geology map of Area A and B targets at Silvia NW with location of drill holes completed
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2. Drill core photosS25-001 (29.75 to 33.65 m): Limestone altered to garnet exoskarn (pale brown-green colour) and later sulphide (dark black) and carbonate veins (white).




| On behalf of the Board,
" Graham Carman "
Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO
| Further Information:
Tim McNulty 1.604.290.8100
About Tinka Resources Limited
Tinka is an exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals projects in Peru. The Company's flagship property is the Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project which has substantial mineral resources of zinc (with silver-lead credits), the Colquipucro silver deposit and the Tin Zone in separate areas. The nearby Silvia gold-copper project is the current focus of exploration drilling. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024 (link to NI 43-101 report here ). Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Dr. Carman is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing of planned work programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure; unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; timing of geological reports; the preliminary nature of the Ayawilca Project PEA and the Company's ability to realize the results of the Ayawilca Project PEA; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Tinka Resources Limited
