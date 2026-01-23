Mexico 3PL Market Worth $25.51 Billion In 2026 Set To Reach $33.58 Billion By 2031 As Near-Shoring Boom Revamps Mexico's Role In North American Supply Chains

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico 3PL - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering. Market segments include service categories such as Domestic and International Transportation Management, and End Users including Automotive, Technology, and Healthcare sectors. Notable companies like DHL Group, CEVA Logistics, and Kuehne + Nagel feature prominently among market leaders.

The Mexico third-party logistics (3PL) market is projected to reach USD 25.51 billion by 2026, growing steadily from USD 24.14 billion in 2025. By 2031, projections estimate a market value of USD 33.58 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.66% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is supported by Mexico's strategic position as a near-shoring destination in North America, increasing bilateral trade with the United States, and the digital transformation of freight networks.

The expansion of e-commerce parcels, infrastructure developments like the Interoceanic Corridor, and continuing inflows of foreign direct investment in automotive and electronics bolster this upward trend. However, the market faces challenges, including security risks, driver-hours restrictions, and currency volatility. To mitigate these risks, logistics providers are adopting advanced, technology-driven, asset-light models that help manage fixed costs and spread risk effectively.

Near-shoring Redefining North American Supply Chains

With USD 46 billion in foreign investments targeting automotive, electronics, and pharmaceutical plants, Mexico is experiencing a supply chain re-routing from Asia. The surge in truck crossings into the U.S., up by 62.6% since 2000, intensifies the demand for cross-border logistics. Compliance with the USMCA and cost efficiency make the Mexico 3PL market crucial for just-in-time logistics, enhanced by visibility platforms and unified customs data.

Rising E-commerce Influencing Delivery Expectations

Online retail captures a growing share of consumer spending, led by platforms such as MercadoLibre, Temu, and Shein. MercadoLibre's USD 2.5 billion investment in fulfillment centers aims to reduce delivery windows to under 24 hours. Logistics providers are responding with micro-fulfillment hubs, dark stores, and AI-driven logistics solutions for enhanced delivery efficiency.

Infrastructure Challenges Increasing Haulage Costs

Approximately 85% of freight moves by road in Mexico, suffering from infrastructure bottlenecks. Although upgrades like the USD 8.45 billion rail build-out and the USD 850 million Interoceanic Corridor offer potential relief, these projects will not complete until after 2025. As a result, logistics providers incorporate available rail segments to minimize impact but face ongoing operational cost challenges.

