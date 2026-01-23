Gujarat Rolls Out 'Balika Panchayat' In 13,000 Villages To Foster Leadership Among Girls

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 23 (IANS) In a major push to strengthen leadership skills among adolescent girls and familiarise them with democratic processes, the Gujarat government has constituted 'Balika Panchayats' in over 13,000 gram panchayats across the state.

With this initiative, Gujarat has emerged as the first state in the country to implement such a model on a statewide scale.

The programme, which began as a pilot in Mota Angiya and Maska villages of Kutch district, has now been expanded to every district of Gujarat. The Balika Panchayat initiative aims to equip girls with a practical understanding of democracy, governance and civic participation from an early age.

The state government, drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, has been working consistently to improve the status of girls -- from encouraging their birth and education to enabling their journey towards self-reliance. Gujarat's Balika Panchayat model is seen as a significant step in that direction.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Women and Child Development Minister Dr Manisha Vakil, the state has intensified efforts to promote education, awareness and empowerment among girls. Notably, National Girl Child Day, observed across the country since 2008 on January 24, focuses on reducing gender disparities and improving access to education, health and equality for girls.

This year, the theme centres on empowering girls for a brighter future. To support the implementation of Balika Panchayats, the state, in collaboration with UNICEF, has developed a comprehensive 'Balika Panchayat Training Module'. The module covers critical issues such as nutrition, anaemia, gender-based discrimination, leadership development, Panchayati Raj institutions, child rights, safety laws, adolescent health and physical changes during adolescence.

In the first phase, Training of Trainers (ToT) programmes were conducted for ICDS and women welfare personnel of the Women and Child Development Department with UNICEF's support. In the second phase, the department plans to train over 1,900 master trainers cluster-wise across all districts. These master trainers will further reach out to girls in the remotest villages, strengthening grassroots-level empowerment.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to eliminating social evils such as female foeticide, child marriage and child labour, while ensuring equal opportunities for girls. Officials emphasised that National Girl Child Day is not merely a symbolic observance but a reaffirmation of the state's resolve to uphold the dignity, rights and future aspirations of every girl child.