Robert Burns And Mary, Queen Of Scots: How The Poet Shaped The Enduring Cultural Legacy Of The Executed Monarch

MENAFN - The Conversation) Internationally synonymous with Scottish identity, Robert Burns is Scotland's national bard, a status he has achieved through his popularity since his death in 1796. He wrote some of the country's most famous poems, including the satirical ode, Address to a Haggis and the rousing Scots Wha Hae. His most well-known work, the emotive Auld Lang Syne, is belted out the world over every New Year's Eve.

On the 25th of January each year, Scots celebrate his life with good food (including the haggis he declared“Chieftain o' the Puddin-race”) and recitations of his poetry. This Burns Night, I urge you to read one of the Bard's lesser-known works from 1790, Lament of Mary, Queen of Scots, on the Approach of Spring.

A figure who also looms large in the Scottish cultural imagination, Mary, Queen of Scots was executed in 1587 for plotting against her cousin, the English queen, Elizabeth I. Following her execution and the death of Elizabeth, Mary's son James was crowned king of both countries in 1603, meaning Mary is often viewed as the last distinctively Scottish monarch.

Mary's legacy has long been contested. In her lifetime, she was depicted as either a papist jezebel, a “monstrous” female ruler, or a Catholic martyr.

Since her death, a slew of writers, including Burns, have written fictional versions of the Queen of Scots according to their own beliefs about her cultural significance. However, Burns' poem, written 200 years after her execution, played a large part in shaping her legacy.

Mary was the subject of heated debate among Scottish men in the 18th century. Figures such as the philosopher David Hume labelled Mary“a whore” who had“murdered her husband”.

Hume was using the same smears weaponised by Mary's contemporary political enemies to control her public reputation. The Scottish lords at the time implicated the queen in the murder of her second husband, Lord Darnley. Her marriage to the man accused of Darnely's killing just months after his death seemed to support perceptions of her guilt. They denounced her as a murderer and adulteress, and she was forced to abdicate in 1567.

Burns' representation of the“amiable but unfortunate” Mary is, by contrast, sympathetic. His lament first appeared in a letter in 1790 to his friend the heiress Francis Dunlop. He went on to describe the work, in another letter, this time to Lady Winifred Maxwell Constable in 1791, as“a tribute to the memory of our greatly injured, lovely Scottish Queen”.

Burns' sympathy for the queen was probably influenced by the popular defence of her written by his friend William Tytler. Challenging accounts from the likes of Hume, Tytler critically re-examined the evidence used to condemn Mary for her second husband's death.

Burns's portrayal of Mary was also influenced by his Jacobite sympathies – he believed that the exiled Stuart dynasty, represented by Mary, should be restored to the British throne. A burgeoning romantic literary tradition, oriented around natural imagery and individualistic emotional expression, also informed his representation of the Queen.

Written in Mary's voice as she awaits execution, Burns' Mary contrasts her youthful happiness as“the Queen o' bonie France” (she became Queen of France through her first marriage in 1558 to the French dauphin, Francis II) with her current imprisonment in“foreign bands” in England. She decries“mony [many] a traitor” in Scotland and wishes“kinder stars” for her son James.

The Lamentation of Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots by the female poet Anne Hunter (1742-1821) may also have influenced Burns' depiction of the queen. Published around 1780, it bears marked similarities to Burns' later lament.

Hunter and Burns both write as Mary in the first-person, describe Elizabeth I as a“false woman”, use nature-based imagery, and conclude with Mary's defiant belief that she will live on after her death. Unfortunately, the likely influence of Hunter's work on the bard has largely been forgotten, as her poem was often published anonymously.

With his lament, Burns cemented Mary's status as a tragic figure ripe for romantic literary representation. Burns' work inspired the romantic poet William Wordsworth to write three poems about the queen of “weeping captivity” in the early 1800s – one remarkably similar lament and two works that also appropriated her voice.

With Burns's Mary declaring Elizabeth to be a lesser woman as“the weeping blood in woman's breast / Was never known to thee”, he also helped to create an enduring trope that presents womanly, incompetent Mary as having been the victim and opposite of cold and shrewd (unwomanly) Elizabeth.

This idea has been perpetuated in works from Walter Scott's The Abbot (1820) to Phillipa Gregory's The Other Queen (2008). Liz Lochhead's 1987 play Mary Queen of Scots Got Her Head Chopped Off is the most significant work to date to take issue with this portrayal of the queens as two “mean girls locked in a catfight to the death”.

Both Mary and Burns were poets, both of their corpses were exhumed in attempts to redefine their cultural reputations, and both are now profitable attractions for Scotland's tourism and heritage industries.

As Burns Night comes around again and Mary's last letter goes on display for the first time in Perth, now is the time to read Lament of Mary, Queen of Scots, on the Approach of Spring and remember two figures whose lives and mythologies have shaped Scotland greatly.

This article features references to books that have been included for editorial reasons, and may contain links to bookshop. If you click on one of the links and go on to buy something from bookshop The Conversation UK may earn a commission.

Looking for something good? Cut through the noise with a carefully curated selection of the latest releases, live events and exhibitions, straight to your inbox every fortnight, on Fridays. Sign up here.