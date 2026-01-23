Historic Minar-E-Begum On Verge Of Collapse, Ghazni Residents Warn

Locals in Jaghatu district express deep concern over the fragile state of Minar-e-Begum, a historic monument dating back nearly a thousand years. Many say that natural wear, past neglect, and a lack of government attention have left the site on the verge of collapse.

Abdul Razzaq, a resident, said,“As you can see, without urgent restoration, this historic monument will deteriorate further due to past neglect and natural degradation.”

The Minar-e-Begum is not the only historical structure in Ghazni facing decay; nearby Jam Minarate, another centuries-old tower in Herat, also suffers from neglect and exposure to the elements. Preservation experts warn that ongoing environmental damage threatens multiple ancient sites in the province.

Cultural heritage sites in Afghanistan often face challenges due to limited funding, insufficient expertise, and the effects of decades-long conflict, leaving many monuments vulnerable to collapse.

Sayed Amin, another local, emphasized that attention from authorities is critical:“Tourists ask why this site isn't restored. It belongs to the government, not one village, and requires proper care.”

Residents added,“Our only request is that Minar-e-Begum be repaired before it turns into ruins. Its cultural value for the region is irreplaceable.”

Residents insist that restoring Minar-e-Begum is essential not only to protect its historical architecture but also to preserve the cultural identity of Ghazni's community.

Immediate intervention, coordinated by local authorities and cultural heritage organizations, is needed to stabilize Minar-e-Begum and Jam Minarate, ensuring their survival for future generations.

