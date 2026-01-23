First-Year BA Student Dies By Suicide Inside College Classroom In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

A 19-year-old college student died by suicide after she was found hanging inside a classroom on her college campus in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Wednesday. The incident has left students, staff and the local community in deep shock.

The student has been identified as Shivani Ahir, a resident of Patan district. She was studying in the first year of the BA course and was staying at the JM Chaudhary Girls' Hostel in Sector-7, Gandhinagar.

Student reported missing from hostel

According to the police, Shivani went missing from the hostel on Wednesday evening. When hostel staff could not locate her, the college administration and security team began searching the campus.

As the search continued without success, the college immediately informed Shivani's family. Her family members rushed to the campus, and the police were also alerted.

Body found inside empty classroom

After an extended search, Shivani's body was found hanging inside an empty classroom on the college premises, according to a report by NDTV. The discovery caused panic and distress among students and staff.

Police said CCTV footage showed Shivani entering an empty classroom earlier. The footage captured her movements inside the room before the incident.

Police register accidental death case

Deputy Superintendent of Police Divya Prakash Gohil said a case of accidental death has been registered at Gandhinagar Sector 7 Police Station.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem after the inquest. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Police are examining all angles to understand the circumstances that led to the tragic death.