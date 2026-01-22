MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ATEX Further Consolidates World-Class Porphyry District Exploration Portfolio Increased by over 50% Including Two Previously Identified Porphyry Targets

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) (OTCQB: ATXRF) (" ATEX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its land package adjacent to the Valeriano project (" Valeriano " or the " Project ") located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This land package, known as the Nuevo Horizonte claims, was consolidated through a process of staking and the purchase of claims via public auction. It is accretive to the overall strategic objectives of ATEX and includes two defined porphyry targets (" Pachuy " and " Chollay ") that include confirmatory work completed by historical operators. This land package strengthens ATEX's position in the Valeriano district which includes the El Encierro (Antofagasta) and El Torrente (Codelco) projects.

ATEX's total land position in this highly prospective district now covers approximately 25,000 hectares (" ha "). The Company is currently commencing a geophysical survey over these two new targets and is evaluating near-term exploration plans.

"The addition of the Nuevo Horizonte claims significantly increases our chances of a new discovery in this highly prospective district," Ben Pullinger, President and CEO, commented. "The size, scale and surface characteristics of these new targets is analogous to where we started with Valeriano and in the case of the Pachuy target, significantly bigger than the Valeriano surface footprint. Previous exploration campaigns conducted by a major mining company included geophysical surveys used for initial target generation with follow-up drilling intersecting high-grade mineralization and confirming the presence of a porphyry system within 300 meters of surface. These new targets will be the focus of our regional exploration program operated from our existing camp and infrastructure at Valeriano. ATEX will look to advance these targets to drill status over the coming months and years. ATEX has established Valeriano as the largest high-grade porphyry project in Chile in over a decade and initial exploration of these new targets has identified similar features including the potential for breccia bodies that will be explored as part of initial exploration."

Highlights

Nuevo Horizonte shares similar structural and surficial alteration features with Valeriano including breccia bodies and alteration and mineralization associated with a porphyry identified in historical exploration.

Alteration associated with large-scale porphyry systems have been identified at both the Pachuy and Chollay targets and are consistent with what has been observed at Valeriano.

Porphyry-related alteration signatures at surface range in size from ~6 km at Pachuy to ~2.5 km at Chollay.

Porphyry mineralization intersected in three historical holes within 350 meters of surface at the Pachuy target.

Results from surface geochemistry and mapping at the Chollay target are indicative of a Valeriano-style system that is yet to be tested with drilling.

With the acquisition of the Nuevo Horizonte claims, ATEX's exploration holdings around Valeriano have expanded by over 50% from approximately 16,500 ha to 25,000 ha.

With the addition of the Pachuy and Chollay targets, ATEX has now consolidated a district-trend with the potential to host multiple porphyry deposits within a distance of ~10 km.

Compelling Large-Scale Exploration Targets in a Similar Setting to Valeriano

The Nuevo Horizonte claims total over 8,600 ha and adjoin the Valeriano property and its Juno claims to the west. Regional exploration has been previously conducted in a methodical, large-scale exploration process with high-quality data from imaging, regional mapping and magnetics surveying of the lands and seven diamond drill holes in the center of the property. The Nuevo Horizonte claims are structurally similar to Valeriano and provides ATEX with a significant area for copper-gold exploration with potential expansion at depth to be explored through deeper drilling targets. Figure 1 is a composite image on a Landsat photo displaying mineral mapping of various clay and iron oxide minerals typically associated with potential porphyry alteration and mineralization.







Figure 1. ATEX's Highly Prospective Land Portfolio

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, and a "qualified person" (as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ")). Mr. Pullinger is the President and CEO of ATEX and is not considered independent of the Company within the meaning of Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

The qualified person is not able to assess the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied during the execution of the previous shallow drilling on the Nuevo Horizonte claims conducted by other mining operators or verify the historical drilling results reported in this news release.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick). Valeriano hosts a large, high-grade, copper-gold porphyry Mineral Resource: an Indicated Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) at a cutoff grade of 0.35% Cu, and an Inferred resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo) at a cut-off grade of 0.35% Cu, as reported on September 23, 2025.

