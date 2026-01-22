Simon Boxall
- Senior Lecturer in Ocean and Earth Science, University of Southampton
Simon Boxall is a senior lecturer in Oceanography at the University of Southampton, National Oceanography Centre. His research includes ice melt in the Arctic and oil spills in the ocean. He has worked pole to pole over the years and is also responsible for public understanding of science. He has appeared in many documentaries and news items around the world. He is lead scientist on the Cape Farewell project () bringing science and arts together to improve communication and interest in climate change.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Ocean and Earth Science, University of Southampton
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment