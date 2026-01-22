Emirati Work Bundle Introduced For UAE Citizens In Private Sector

UAE citizens working in the private sector will now enjoy integrated and proactive digital services with the implementation of the 'Emirati Work Bundle' platform.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) said on Thursday the Emirati Work Bundle in the private sector offers comprehensive services from registration in 'Nafis' to enrolment in pension and social security systems.

Khalil Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, assured the new digital platform will streamline procedures and reduce requirements for UAE citizens and employers.

“It covers the full process from the moment an Emirati citizen registers on the Nafis platform and begins their job search, until their appointment in a private-sector job, along with their registration in the UAE's pension and social security systems,” he added, noting the initiative is line with the UAE's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

According to Mohre, the Emirati Work Bundle in the Private Sector“leverages the data sharing between MoHRE and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP); General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA); Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council; Abu Dhabi Pension Fund; Department of Health - Abu Dhabi; Emirates Health Services; Dubai Health; and Digital Dubai Authority.

Maj-Gen Saeed Salem Balhas Al Shamsi, ICP acting director general, said the new platform“contributes to providing an excellent and swift service for both the Emirati citizen and the employer.”

“(It also) enables us at the General Pension and Social Security Authority to track updates in the customer's status, which expedites service delivery and digital procedures in cooperation with partners,” added Feras Al Ramahi, GPSSA director general.

“This integration underscores the importance of early and accurate registration in pension systems, which strengthens the social protection system and guarantees pension rights for Emirati citizens,” noted Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund director general.