Christoph Randler
- Professor, Department of Biology, University of Tübingen
I work in the biology department of the Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen, at the crossroads between natural and social sciences. The main topics of my teaching and research are in birds, biology and studies about birdwatchers. I like cooperation across disciplines and boundaries. We use many methods, such as questionnaires, hormone assays, actigraphy, field and lab experiments, and others.Experience
- –present Professor, Department of Biology, University of Tübingen
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment