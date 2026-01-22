403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Long Li
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
Research area: Experience
- Professor, Earth & Atmospheric Sciences, University of Alberta
Research area:
Stable isotope geochemistry
Paleoclimate and paleoenvironment
Subduction zone processes (metamorphism and volcanology)
Astrobiology
- –present Professor, Earth & Atmospheric Sciences, University of Alberta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment