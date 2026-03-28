Assam Elections: PM Modi Confident Of NDA Win, Praises State's Progress

Ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the state's progress over the past decade and expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA's continued success. PM Modi stated that Assam is ready for "five more years of the double-engine NDA government."

PM Modi's Virtual Rally via NaMo App

The Prime Minister will engage with BJP party workers and the people of Assam through a virtual rally on the NaMo App at 1 PM on March 30 as part of the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad - Assam' initiative.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Assam's progress in the last decade is for everyone to see. The state is known for its developmental strides across sectors. That is why, Assam is clear - it's NDA all the way. People are all set for five more years of the double-engine NDA government."

Assam's progress in the last decade is for everyone to see. The state is known for its developmental strides across sectors. That is why, Assam is clear - it's NDA all the way. People are all set for five more years of the double-engine NDA government. Will be taking part in... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2026

"Will be taking part in 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad - Assam' in the afternoon on the 30th," the post read.

The State BJP has urged all party workers and citizens to download and register on the app to take part in this unique and interactive initiative.

"With a resolute focus on the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, the State Bharatiya Janata Party stands poised to captivate public attention through the dynamic and visionary outreach of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In continuation of his mass engagements across public rallies, the Hon'ble Prime Minister will also directly interact with party karyakartas as well as the people of Assam on 30th March at 1:00 PM. In this regard, the State BJP earnestly calls upon all party workers and the citizens of Assam to download and register on the "NaMo App", thereby becoming an integral part of this unique and interactive initiative," the official press release said.

Assam Election Schedule and Contest

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat. (ANI)

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