Instride Reports Record Participation And Learner Outcomes In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Participation in employer-sponsored education programs more than doubled year over year as employers reported significant retention gains

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, employee participation in InStride employer-sponsored education programs more than doubled as employers turned to workforce development to support hiring, retention, and talent mobility. InStride, a leading provider of strategic education and skilling solutions, now supports education programs reaching 1.3 million eligible employees, up 30% from the year prior.

Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride, remarked,“2025 was an eventful year for employers. With cost pressure, policy shifts, and workforce disruptions, companies were focused on programs tied to real roles and real progress, things people could see and use to get ahead. We saw that focus translate into higher employee participation.”

During the year, InStride clients expanded education offerings, driving participation rates two to three times higher than traditional tuition reimbursement models. That momentum included a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Arizona State University and Labcorp to launch an online Master of Science in Cytology program addressing cancer diagnostics shortages and creating a direct pathway into specialized roles.

What employees reported in 2025

That engagement translated into tangible changes for workers during the year. Among enrolled employees, 34% reported receiving a raise, while 25% earned a promotion or changed roles. Employee learners also reported feeling more confident at work, with nearly 90% saying they gained new job-relevant skills.

By the end of the year, degree completions through InStride were up 76% year over year. With access to over 2,500 courses and programs through InStride's academic network, employee satisfaction also reached new highs, with an employee Net Promoter Score of +80, widely considered a world-class score on the –100 to +100 scale.

To date, InStride-supported programs have helped prevent more than $110 million in student loan debt across its partner network.

How employers are seeing the impact

Across programs, employers continued to see strong retention among participating employees, with average retention rates above 90% and long-term returns that outpaced program costs. In 2025, Taco Bell shared that its InStride-backed Tacos & Tuition program now spans more than 1,100 stores, with managers enrolled in the program seeing retention rates 1.5 times higher than their peers. Other partners, including Medtronic and SSM Health, also reported strong retention and workforce outcomes tied to critical roles.

Looking ahead to 2026, InStride plans to continue supporting employers as they expand education programs tied to hiring needs, career growth, and long-term retention, with additional partnerships and new program launches expected in the year ahead.

About InStride

InStride is redefining workforce development for companies committed to growing talent from within. Recognized by TIME as one of the World's Top EdTech Companies, we partner with forward-thinking employers across diverse industries to deliver education and skilling solutions that align learning with business strategy and drive measurable results. Visit InStride or follow InStride on LinkedIn for more information and updates.

Press contact:

Sophia Puglisi

Communications Manager at InStride

...

805-889-6273

