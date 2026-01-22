Airia And Risk3sixty Announce Strategic Partnership To Transform Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance Through AI Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Introduces Agentic Approach to GRC Lifecycle Management, Delivering Unprecedented Time Savings and Operational Efficiency for Complex Compliance Organizations

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the leading enterprise AI platform, today announced a strategic partnership with risk3sixty, a premier technology-enabled consulting firm specializing in compliance (GRC), program optimization, and security services. The collaboration brings together Airia's enterprise-grade agentic platform with risk3sixty's deep GRC expertise to deliver enterprise-grade agentic GRC solutions that address one of the most untapped areas for enterprise automation.

The partnership introduces an innovative approach to GRC engineering with specialized agents that target Evidence Lifecycle Management (ELM), Vendor Lifecycle Management (VLM), Risk Lifecycle Management (RLM), and Policy Lifecycle Management (PLM). These customizable agent suites, powered by Airia, work autonomously with GRC team oversight to streamline compliance and risk management processes while maintaining the accuracy and trustworthiness required by enterprise CISOs.

"Enterprises require efficiency like never before but most out-of-the-box automations fail to meet expectations or require DIY expertise," said Sawyer Miller, VP of Product at risk3sixty. "The combination of risk3sixty's deep domain knowledge and the enterprise-grade flexibility of Airia creates a partnership that enterprises can trust. We've implemented, owned, and audited thousands of compliance programs which gives us a comprehensive understanding of the automation needs and requirements each enterprise requires when deploying agentic GRC."

Unlocking Expertise Through Time Savings

The partnership addresses a critical challenge in GRC functions where the most experienced compliance professionals – those with the deepest organizational context and greatest potential impact on security posture – are often consumed by mundane, repetitive tasks required for audit readiness, while true risk mitigation efforts suffer. Risk3sixty AI agents powered by Airia free up these compliance pros to focus on strategic initiatives that truly strengthen an organization's security posture and bolsters trust from stakeholders.

What This Means for risk3Sixty Customers

For risk3sixty's existing and prospective clients, this partnership delivers immediate access to cutting-edge, enterprise-grade AI automation capabilities without the typical enterprise software deployment complexities. Organizations working with risk3sixty can now leverage custom-built agent suites that automate time-consuming processes like evidence collection, vendor assessments, policy compliance, and risk management – all while maintaining the security and accuracy required for audit environments.

What This Means for Airia Customers

For Airia's customer base, the risk3sixty partnership provides immediate access to deep vertical expertise in one of the most complex and regulated areas of enterprise operations. Organizations looking to implement AI solutions now have a proven implementation partner that understands not just the technical aspects of AI deployment, but the critical security and compliance implications that can make or break enterprise AI initiatives.

Beyond GRC-specific implementations, the partnership provides Airia customers with access to enterprise-level implementation services for complex AI deployments across various business functions. Risk3sixty's consulting expertise enables sophisticated AI implementations that maintain security, governance, and compliance standards.

"This partnership represents exactly the kind of specialization our customers need," said Elliot Smith, who leads strategic partnerships at Airia. "Risk3sixty brings not just technical implementation capabilities, but deep vertical expertise that ensures AI deployments are not only successful but compliant and secure from day one.”

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry's first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world's most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements-empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.

