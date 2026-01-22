403
Moscow Considers Contributing to Gaza Peace Board
(MENAFN) Russia has proposed contributing one billion dollars from its American-frozen reserves to fund the Board of Peace for Gaza initiative—a commitment contingent on Washington unfreezing those assets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Thursday.
According to an official Kremlin statement released Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trump had extended an invitation for Russia to participate in the American-led Board of Peace, adding that Moscow would conduct consultations with strategic allies before making a final determination.
Putin emphasized that due to Russia's longstanding relationship with Palestinian communities, even if Russia had not yet decided whether to participate in the work of the Board of Peace for Gaza, it would still consider allocating 1 billion dollars from its U.S.-frozen assets to the initiative.
"This step would require the assets to be unblocked," said Peskov. "It is not yet clear how the contribution will be legally formalized; all of this will need to be discussed."
The proposal introduces a complex diplomatic equation: Russia linking humanitarian funding for Gaza reconstruction to the release of billions in Russian government reserves immobilized by U.S. sanctions following the Ukraine conflict.
