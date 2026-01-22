403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Proclaims Greenland as American Territory
(MENAFN) Donald Trump proclaimed Greenland as American land Wednesday and demanded immediate sovereignty negotiations with Denmark, framing Arctic control as vital to United States national security and NATO alliance strength.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the US president called on Copenhagen to commence discussions transferring governance of the autonomous territory—home to approximately 56,000 residents—into Washington's hands.
Trump has persistently pursued American dominion over the Danish-controlled island, asserting its strategic importance for neutralizing perceived dangers from Russia and China.
Both Moscow and Beijing have dismissed such characterizations. Russian officials have denounced what they term NATO's aggressive Arctic militarization.
"This enormous, unsecured island is actually part of North America. It's on the northern frontier of the Western Hemisphere, our Hemisphere," Trump told attendees, contending that America—not European partners—possesses superior capability to safeguard the region.
"There is no force in NATO capable of protecting Greenland except the United States. Our acquisition of Greenland will not undermine NATO, but will strengthen it," he declared.
Trump stated Washington seeks Danish consent for sovereignty transfer to enable construction of his proposed Golden Dome missile defense infrastructure on the island. "What we want is a piece of ice that's capable of protecting global peace," he remarked.
The president referenced historical precedent, noting American forces assumed Greenland's defense following Nazi Germany's occupation of Denmark during World War II. "We were compelled to act and sent our forces to hold Greenland. After World War Two, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that. But we did it," Trump said.
He indicated the US would be "grateful" if Denmark accepts the proposition but warned authorities would recall any rejection. Trump previously stated he'll pursue the island "the easy way or the hard way."
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the US president called on Copenhagen to commence discussions transferring governance of the autonomous territory—home to approximately 56,000 residents—into Washington's hands.
Trump has persistently pursued American dominion over the Danish-controlled island, asserting its strategic importance for neutralizing perceived dangers from Russia and China.
Both Moscow and Beijing have dismissed such characterizations. Russian officials have denounced what they term NATO's aggressive Arctic militarization.
"This enormous, unsecured island is actually part of North America. It's on the northern frontier of the Western Hemisphere, our Hemisphere," Trump told attendees, contending that America—not European partners—possesses superior capability to safeguard the region.
"There is no force in NATO capable of protecting Greenland except the United States. Our acquisition of Greenland will not undermine NATO, but will strengthen it," he declared.
Trump stated Washington seeks Danish consent for sovereignty transfer to enable construction of his proposed Golden Dome missile defense infrastructure on the island. "What we want is a piece of ice that's capable of protecting global peace," he remarked.
The president referenced historical precedent, noting American forces assumed Greenland's defense following Nazi Germany's occupation of Denmark during World War II. "We were compelled to act and sent our forces to hold Greenland. After World War Two, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that. But we did it," Trump said.
He indicated the US would be "grateful" if Denmark accepts the proposition but warned authorities would recall any rejection. Trump previously stated he'll pursue the island "the easy way or the hard way."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment