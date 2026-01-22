Vijay's TVK Gets Whistle, Kamal Hassan's MNM Retains Battery Torch As Symbols For 2026 TN Polls Allocated

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) With preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections gaining momentum, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted election symbols to two high-profile political parties, giving much-needed clarity ahead of the poll battle.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, has been allotted the 'whistle' as its common election symbol, while the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) of Kamal Haasan will contest under the 'battery torch' symbol.

The Election Commission's decision to allot the whistle symbol to the TVK, a registered but unrecognised political party gearing up for its first Assembly election, follows its request for a common symbol for all its candidates across Tamil Nadu.

The allocation of a single, easily identifiable symbol is seen as a crucial step in strengthening the party's organisational structure and voter outreach. According to party sources, the whistle symbol reflects TVK's stated political message of vigilance, accountability, and raising a strong voice against corruption and misgovernance.

With Vijay's entry into politics already drawing significant attention, the whistle is expected to play an important role in establishing the party's identity, especially among young voters and those looking for an alternative to established Dravidian parties.

At the same time, the Election Commission has allotted the battery torch symbol to the MNM, continuing the symbol the party used during the 2021 Assembly elections.

The MNM had approached the Commission seeking the same symbol for 2026, emphasising continuity and voter familiarity. The approval brings clarity for the party as it prepares its next phase of political mobilisation. Founded in 2018 by Kamal Haasan, MNM projects itself as a reformist and issue-based political platform. Though the party did not secure any Assembly seat in the previous election, its leadership believes retaining the battery torch symbol will help reinforce recall value and consolidate its support base in the forthcoming polls.

With symbols now finalised for both the TVK and the MNM, political focus is expected to shift to candidate announcements, campaign narratives, and possible alliance dynamics. As new-age parties seek to expand their footprint in Tamil Nadu's competitive political arena, the allocation of election symbols marks an important early milestone on the road to the 2026 Assembly elections.