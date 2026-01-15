403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Military Options Against Iran Constrained
(MENAFN) Washington's military response options toward Iran face severe limitations as the administration evaluates possible action while regional instability and civil unrest intensify within the Islamic Republic, according to government sources cited by the New York Times.
President Donald Trump has been presented with an extensive array of Pentagon proposals, which include potential strikes on Iran's atomic weapons infrastructure, the publication reported, referencing administration insiders.
In June of last year, American forces launched precision attacks against three critical Iranian nuclear installations—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—under the code name Operation Midnight Hammer throughout a nearly two-week conflict between Iran and Israel.
The president's available courses of action now appear significantly limited due to current military deployment patterns. The Pentagon has repositioned the Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group along with accompanying vessels from the eastern Mediterranean region to the Caribbean, substantially diminishing American naval strength in the area.
Despite this reduction, the US Navy retains three destroyer-class warships equipped with missile systems throughout the Middle East, including the USS Roosevelt, which has recently moved into Red Sea waters, defense department sources informed the newspaper.
Pentagon leadership has additionally verified that no fewer than one submarine capable of launching missiles remains deployed in the theater.
Alternative scenarios may carry greater probability. Administration sources indicated that digital warfare operations or military action directed at Iran's internal security forces continue to be evaluated.
Any military operation would probably occur within several days and might provoke an aggressive Iranian counterattack, sources warned.
Previously, a high-ranking defense official stated that military commanders requested extra time to strengthen positions and bolster protective measures against potential retaliatory strikes.
Anxiety has intensified over the possibility of American military intervention as demonstrations continue proliferating throughout Iran. Trump announced the cancellation of scheduled discussions with Iranian representatives and expressed solidarity with those protesting.
Tehran has charged Washington and Israel with supporting what it characterized as "riots" and "terrorism."
As apprehension about an impending assault grows, Qatar acknowledged the withdrawal of certain staff members from the Al Udeid Air Base.
American officials have amplified hostile language directed at Iran during nationwide protests that erupted in late last month driven by deteriorating economic circumstances.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump stated to media that Washington would take "very strong action" if Iran executed protesters.
Iranian authorities have blamed the US and Israel for supporting "riots" and "terrorism" amid the protests.
Government representatives have withheld official data regarding fatalities or those taken into custody. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based organization, calculates that no fewer than 2,500 individuals have died, encompassing both demonstrators and security forces, while over 1,100 have sustained injuries.
The organization further reported that in excess of 18,000 people have been arrested, although these numbers remain unconfirmed through independent sources and vary from alternative assessments.
President Donald Trump has been presented with an extensive array of Pentagon proposals, which include potential strikes on Iran's atomic weapons infrastructure, the publication reported, referencing administration insiders.
In June of last year, American forces launched precision attacks against three critical Iranian nuclear installations—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—under the code name Operation Midnight Hammer throughout a nearly two-week conflict between Iran and Israel.
The president's available courses of action now appear significantly limited due to current military deployment patterns. The Pentagon has repositioned the Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group along with accompanying vessels from the eastern Mediterranean region to the Caribbean, substantially diminishing American naval strength in the area.
Despite this reduction, the US Navy retains three destroyer-class warships equipped with missile systems throughout the Middle East, including the USS Roosevelt, which has recently moved into Red Sea waters, defense department sources informed the newspaper.
Pentagon leadership has additionally verified that no fewer than one submarine capable of launching missiles remains deployed in the theater.
Alternative scenarios may carry greater probability. Administration sources indicated that digital warfare operations or military action directed at Iran's internal security forces continue to be evaluated.
Any military operation would probably occur within several days and might provoke an aggressive Iranian counterattack, sources warned.
Previously, a high-ranking defense official stated that military commanders requested extra time to strengthen positions and bolster protective measures against potential retaliatory strikes.
Anxiety has intensified over the possibility of American military intervention as demonstrations continue proliferating throughout Iran. Trump announced the cancellation of scheduled discussions with Iranian representatives and expressed solidarity with those protesting.
Tehran has charged Washington and Israel with supporting what it characterized as "riots" and "terrorism."
As apprehension about an impending assault grows, Qatar acknowledged the withdrawal of certain staff members from the Al Udeid Air Base.
American officials have amplified hostile language directed at Iran during nationwide protests that erupted in late last month driven by deteriorating economic circumstances.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump stated to media that Washington would take "very strong action" if Iran executed protesters.
Iranian authorities have blamed the US and Israel for supporting "riots" and "terrorism" amid the protests.
Government representatives have withheld official data regarding fatalities or those taken into custody. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based organization, calculates that no fewer than 2,500 individuals have died, encompassing both demonstrators and security forces, while over 1,100 have sustained injuries.
The organization further reported that in excess of 18,000 people have been arrested, although these numbers remain unconfirmed through independent sources and vary from alternative assessments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment