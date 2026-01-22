Cong Slams BJP Govt Over MP Chief Secy's 'Veiled' Remarks On Corruption In Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 22 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Congress has launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government following alleged statements by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain during a Collector-Commissioner conference.

Media reports claimed that Jain warned District Collectors that "nothing is hidden" from him, asserting that he receives direct complaints about irregularities in districts and knows "everything that is happening".

The remarks, if accurate, have provided fodder to the opposition, which accuses the ruling BJP of institutionalising corruption after nearly two decades in power.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari took to social media to question the government's inaction.

"When you know all this, why has no action been taken against a single collector so far?" he asked, addressing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directly.

Patwari alleged that ministers and BJP MLAs are complicit in the corrupt system, claiming, "For 20 years, the BJP has turned Madhya Pradesh into the capital of corruption, where not a single file is cleared without a bribe."

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar echoed the sentiment, describing the Chief Secretary's words as an "admission from your own system" that exposes rampant corruption under the BJP regime.

"The Chief Secretary himself is saying that 'the Chief Minister says that no Collector works without taking money'. This is not an allegation from the opposition, but a confession," Singhar posted on social media.

He criticised the administration for prioritising self-interest over public welfare, stating, "When responsible officers are entangled in corrupt transactions, how can common people expect justice, service, and transparency? This is not good governance but an institutionalised model of corruption."

Singhar further demanded that Madhya Pradesh be freed from "middlemen and commission agents", urging accountability from the top.

The controversy has intensified political tensions in the state, with Congress leaders framing the alleged comments as evidence of deep-rooted systemic issues.

No official clarification or denial has emerged from the Chief Secretary's office or the state government regarding the reported remarks as of now. The incident comes amid ongoing scrutiny of administrative transparency and anti-corruption measures in Madhya Pradesh.