403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez to Visit US
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, is preparing to travel to the United States, becoming the first Venezuelan leader to do so in over 25 years. A senior US official confirmed the plan on Tuesday, though no specific date has yet been scheduled.
Rodriguez assumed the interim presidency after a US military strike on January 3 led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, following months of mounting tensions tied to alleged drug trafficking.
Speaking Wednesday, Rodriguez emphasized her commitment to diplomacy, stating she was engaging with Washington “without fear” and underscoring dialogue as the preferred means of resolving long-standing disputes. “We are in a process of dialogue, of working with the United States, without any fear, to confront our differences and difficulties, and to address them through diplomacy,” she said.
The upcoming visit represents a potential turning point in relations between Caracas and Washington, which have been strained for years due to sanctions and political hostility.
Despite this diplomatic opening, Rodriguez remains subject to US sanctions, including an asset freeze.
The last time a Venezuelan president visited the United States was in 1989, when Carlos Andres Perez was in office, making Rodriguez’s planned trip a historic moment in bilateral relations.
Rodriguez assumed the interim presidency after a US military strike on January 3 led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, following months of mounting tensions tied to alleged drug trafficking.
Speaking Wednesday, Rodriguez emphasized her commitment to diplomacy, stating she was engaging with Washington “without fear” and underscoring dialogue as the preferred means of resolving long-standing disputes. “We are in a process of dialogue, of working with the United States, without any fear, to confront our differences and difficulties, and to address them through diplomacy,” she said.
The upcoming visit represents a potential turning point in relations between Caracas and Washington, which have been strained for years due to sanctions and political hostility.
Despite this diplomatic opening, Rodriguez remains subject to US sanctions, including an asset freeze.
The last time a Venezuelan president visited the United States was in 1989, when Carlos Andres Perez was in office, making Rodriguez’s planned trip a historic moment in bilateral relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment