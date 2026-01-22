403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia says Moldova’s decision will hurt already struggling poor people
(MENAFN) Russia has condemned Moldova’s decision to begin withdrawing from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), calling it “short-sighted” and warning it could harm ordinary Moldovans.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the move sacrifices citizens’ interests to advance Brussels’ geopolitical agenda. She highlighted Moldova’s struggling economy, citing high poverty rates, declining real incomes, a growing trade deficit, and increasing dependence on external financing.
Zakharova emphasized that while Moldova has the sovereign right to leave the CIS, it must still follow the bloc’s procedures, including a 12-month notice period, and fulfill obligations to Russia and other member states.
Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon echoed these criticisms, arguing that the government’s anti-Russian course, influenced by Western sponsors, is contrary to the preferences of most citizens and risks a trajectory similar to Ukraine’s.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the move sacrifices citizens’ interests to advance Brussels’ geopolitical agenda. She highlighted Moldova’s struggling economy, citing high poverty rates, declining real incomes, a growing trade deficit, and increasing dependence on external financing.
Zakharova emphasized that while Moldova has the sovereign right to leave the CIS, it must still follow the bloc’s procedures, including a 12-month notice period, and fulfill obligations to Russia and other member states.
Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon echoed these criticisms, arguing that the government’s anti-Russian course, influenced by Western sponsors, is contrary to the preferences of most citizens and risks a trajectory similar to Ukraine’s.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment