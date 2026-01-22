403
EU pledges support for communities affected by conflict in eastern DRC
(MENAFN) The European Union announced on Wednesday a contribution of €2 million (around $2.3 million) to support populations affected by ongoing conflict in South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
According to a statement from the EU Delegation in Congo, the funding aims to deliver life-saving assistance to thousands of people facing urgent needs due to the recent surge in violence in the region.
The armed conflict, particularly in the Uvira, Fizi, and Kalehe areas, has forced roughly 500,000 people to flee their homes, with over 90,000 crossing into neighboring Burundi—a figure that continues to rise daily, as stated by the EU.
“This emergency response project will be implemented until the end of June 2026 and will benefit internally displaced populations in the hardest-hit areas of Uvira, Fizi and Kalehe,” the EU statement noted. It also highlighted that the funding will enhance partner-led efforts, focusing on cash assistance, protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene support.
The eastern Congo conflict continues to displace large numbers of residents in South Kivu, where local resources are rapidly depleting due to the ongoing violence.
The rebel group M23 remains central to the fighting, controlling significant territory including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which it captured earlier in 2025. International actors, including the UN and the Congolese government, have accused neighboring Rwanda of backing the M23, an allegation that Rwanda denies.
