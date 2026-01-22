403
Egypt thanks Trump for Nile support, stresses US role in Gaza resolution
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed gratitude on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump for supporting Egypt’s stance on Nile water security, while also urging Washington to remain engaged in efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to reports.
Speaking during a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sisi highlighted the importance of US backing in safeguarding Egypt’s water interests. “I thank President Trump for his support to Egypt on the water issue,” he said, as reported by state media.
Earlier this month, Trump indicated that the United States was prepared to resume mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia regarding the long-standing dispute over the Nile.
The Nile River, stretching approximately 6,650 kilometers (4,132 miles), is shared by 11 countries: Burundi, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, and Egypt.
The controversy intensified after Ethiopia inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile on September 9, 2025, following 14 years of construction. Egypt and Sudan have repeatedly expressed concerns over the dam’s filling and operation and have called on Ethiopia to reach a legally binding tripartite agreement to manage the project’s impact downstream.
