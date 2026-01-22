403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European leaders applaud Trump’s Greenland deal framework, tariff pause
(MENAFN) European leaders reacted positively on Wednesday to the US president’s announcement outlining a framework for a future agreement concerning Greenland, along with his decision to suspend planned tariffs targeting several European countries, according to statements shared publicly.
Denmark’s foreign minister described the developments as a welcome shift, signaling relief that tensions had eased by the end of the day. In a message posted on a US-based social media platform, he wrote: "The day is ending on a better note than it began. We welcome that POTUS (Trump) has ruled out to take Greenland by force and paused the trade war. Now, let’s sit down and find out how we can address the American security concerns in the Arctic while respecting the red lines of the KoD (Kingdom of Denmark)."
The Dutch prime minister also welcomed the move, calling it encouraging that all sides appear to be moving toward reducing tensions. He emphasized that the removal of tariff threats creates space for cooperation, stressing the importance of continued collaboration among the United States, Canada, and Europe within NATO to reinforce Arctic security and counter challenges posed by Russia and China.
Sweden’s foreign minister echoed similar sentiments, welcoming the retreat from tariff plans against countries that had stood with Denmark and Greenland. She criticized earlier demands related to territorial changes and said coordinated resistance by allies had played a role in the shift. In her words: "Good that Trump has now also backed away from tariffs against us who have supported Denmark and Greenland. The demands for relocated borders have received well-deserved harsh criticism. That is also why we have repeatedly stated that we will not let ourselves be blackmailed. It seems that our work together with allies has had an effect."
Sweden’s finance minister also expressed approval of the announcement, highlighting the impact of collective European pressure, which she described as “valuable.” She reiterated criticism of earlier rhetoric surrounding Greenland, calling it unreasonable, while warning of broader global uncertainty.
"The government has consistently stressed that the blackmail surrounding Greenland has been absurd. But it also underscores what I have said several times: we are living in a new, uncertain world, but we also have our destiny in our own hands. I will continue my work to ‘Trump-proof’ our economy," she said.
She concluded by cautioning against complacency, adding: "We cannot afford to rest on our laurels."
Denmark’s foreign minister described the developments as a welcome shift, signaling relief that tensions had eased by the end of the day. In a message posted on a US-based social media platform, he wrote: "The day is ending on a better note than it began. We welcome that POTUS (Trump) has ruled out to take Greenland by force and paused the trade war. Now, let’s sit down and find out how we can address the American security concerns in the Arctic while respecting the red lines of the KoD (Kingdom of Denmark)."
The Dutch prime minister also welcomed the move, calling it encouraging that all sides appear to be moving toward reducing tensions. He emphasized that the removal of tariff threats creates space for cooperation, stressing the importance of continued collaboration among the United States, Canada, and Europe within NATO to reinforce Arctic security and counter challenges posed by Russia and China.
Sweden’s foreign minister echoed similar sentiments, welcoming the retreat from tariff plans against countries that had stood with Denmark and Greenland. She criticized earlier demands related to territorial changes and said coordinated resistance by allies had played a role in the shift. In her words: "Good that Trump has now also backed away from tariffs against us who have supported Denmark and Greenland. The demands for relocated borders have received well-deserved harsh criticism. That is also why we have repeatedly stated that we will not let ourselves be blackmailed. It seems that our work together with allies has had an effect."
Sweden’s finance minister also expressed approval of the announcement, highlighting the impact of collective European pressure, which she described as “valuable.” She reiterated criticism of earlier rhetoric surrounding Greenland, calling it unreasonable, while warning of broader global uncertainty.
"The government has consistently stressed that the blackmail surrounding Greenland has been absurd. But it also underscores what I have said several times: we are living in a new, uncertain world, but we also have our destiny in our own hands. I will continue my work to ‘Trump-proof’ our economy," she said.
She concluded by cautioning against complacency, adding: "We cannot afford to rest on our laurels."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment