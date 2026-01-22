Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Associate Held After Encounter In Bihar's Masaurhi

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 22 (IANS) An accused, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was arrested after an encounter with the Patna Police in the Masaurhi area on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m., police said.

The accused, identified as Parmanand Yadav, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter and was arrested in an injured condition.

He has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to police, Parmanand Yadav had been absconding for a long time and was considered a major challenge for law enforcement agencies.

City SP (East) Parichay Kumar said that Patna Police, in coordination with the Bihar STF, apprehended the accused after he allegedly committed a crime in the Beur locality and attempted to flee towards Jehanabad on a motorcycle.

"The SHO of Beur police station immediately informed Masaurhi police station. Acting on the information, vehicle checking was initiated on possible routes. During the check, police tried to stop a suspicious motorcyclist, but he attempted to escape and fell after losing balance," the SP said.

Kumar added that after falling, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team.

"In retaliatory firing in self-defence, the accused sustained a leg injury. He was immediately taken to the hospital. An FSL team has been called to the spot for evidence collection," he said.

Police said the injured accused is a resident of Latehar district in Jharkhand, and that more than 20 serious cases, including murder, robbery and dacoity, are registered against him in different police stations.

"This criminal is associated with the Rahul Singh gang of Jharkhand, which is reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," the SP said.

Following the encounter, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to ensure that no other criminals were present in the vicinity.

Officials said Parmanand Yadav, originally from Chater village under Chandwa police station in Latehar district, Jharkhand, had allegedly been trying to expand his criminal network in Bihar and was involved in extortion and organised crime.

Police claimed that his arrest dealt a significant blow to an active gang network in Bihar. He is now being interrogated to gather information about his associates, network, and possible conspiracies.