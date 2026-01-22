403
King of Jordan meets with Tunisia FM
(MENAFN) King Abdullah on Wednesday received Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, at Al Husseiniya Palace. The meeting highlighted the longstanding friendship between Jordan and Tunisia and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to a Royal Court statement.
Nafti conveyed a message from Tunisian President Kais Saied, reaffirming Tunisia’s readiness to enhance partnership with Jordan across various sectors. Discussions also addressed regional and international developments.
The King emphasized the importance of unified Arab efforts to halt Israeli escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem and reiterated the necessity of implementing agreements to end the genocide in Gaza at all stages.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Tunisia’s Ambassador to Jordan, Moufida Zribi, attended the meeting.
