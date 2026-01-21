403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO chief emphasizes Ukraine as top priority amid Greenland dispute
(MENAFN) NATO’s top official says that although disputes over territory such as Greenland should be handled “in an amicable way,” the alliance’s overriding concern must remain Ukraine, according to remarks delivered on Wednesday.
During a discussion at an international economic forum, Secretary General Mark Rutte underlines that the security of both Europe and the United States depends on sustained backing for Kyiv as Russian attacks continue.
"On Greenland, because we have to make sure that that issue gets solved in an amicable way. But the main issue is not Greenland. Now, the main issue is Ukraine," he says.
Addressing recent strains in relations between Europe and Washington, Rutte explains that he is working discreetly to ease tensions, noting that speaking publicly about such disagreements could complicate diplomatic progress.
"I'm also a little bit worried that he might drop the ball focusing so much on these other issues. And as we speak, Russian missiles and Russian drones are attacking the energy infrastructure in Ukraine," he adds.
Rutte cautions that while diplomacy and financial assistance — including a major European aid package — play an important role, the most urgent task is ensuring Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself effectively.
"Focus in Ukraine should be our number one priority, and then we can discuss on all the issues, including Greenland. But it should be Ukraine first, because it is crucial for our European and US security," he says.
He also points to NATO’s integrated defense framework, arguing that European nations must continue reinforcing their military capabilities in close coordination with the United States, while noting that US forces remain deeply committed to Europe’s defense.
Rutte reiterates that the alliance’s collective security depends on solid transatlantic cooperation and says European members have increased defense spending in line with expectations from Washington.
During a discussion at an international economic forum, Secretary General Mark Rutte underlines that the security of both Europe and the United States depends on sustained backing for Kyiv as Russian attacks continue.
"On Greenland, because we have to make sure that that issue gets solved in an amicable way. But the main issue is not Greenland. Now, the main issue is Ukraine," he says.
Addressing recent strains in relations between Europe and Washington, Rutte explains that he is working discreetly to ease tensions, noting that speaking publicly about such disagreements could complicate diplomatic progress.
"I'm also a little bit worried that he might drop the ball focusing so much on these other issues. And as we speak, Russian missiles and Russian drones are attacking the energy infrastructure in Ukraine," he adds.
Rutte cautions that while diplomacy and financial assistance — including a major European aid package — play an important role, the most urgent task is ensuring Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself effectively.
"Focus in Ukraine should be our number one priority, and then we can discuss on all the issues, including Greenland. But it should be Ukraine first, because it is crucial for our European and US security," he says.
He also points to NATO’s integrated defense framework, arguing that European nations must continue reinforcing their military capabilities in close coordination with the United States, while noting that US forces remain deeply committed to Europe’s defense.
Rutte reiterates that the alliance’s collective security depends on solid transatlantic cooperation and says European members have increased defense spending in line with expectations from Washington.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment