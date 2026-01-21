Tissue Paper Market Trends And Opportunities 2026-2031: Global Revenues Expected To Reach USD 30.01 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Paper - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global tissue paper market, valued at USD 22.03 billion in 2025, is poised for significant growth. Forecasts predict an increase from USD 23.2 billion in 2026 to USD 30.01 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.29%. Factors such as increased fiber and energy costs have not hampered consumer demand, prompting large integrated mills to invest over USD 3 billion in capacity expansion and acquisitions since 2024.

North American producers adopt advanced TAD technology to enhance efficiency, while Asia-Pacific converters focus on eco-friendly recycled-fiber grades. Regulatory changes in the EU present both challenges and opportunities, driving demand for certified, traceable products. The reopening of commercial spaces is further boosting the away-from-home segment.

Hygiene and Sanitation Growth

Rising public health awareness continues to drive tissue consumption. Programs like India's Swachh Bharat Mission have improved hygiene standards, incorporating economically priced antibacterial seat covers projected to hit USD 602.5 million by 2028. Elevating daily paper-based protocols, institutions favor FSC and Green Seal-certified products, capturing substantial procurement interest.

Away-from-Home Demand Rebound

The return to offices and HoReCa contributes to rekindled demand for away-from-home products. Notably, European converters witnessed significant revenue growth, emphasizing the resurgence of recycled-fiber goods. To mitigate waste, operators are transitioning to smart dispensers that offer real-time refill alerts, creating a new data-driven service niche for hygiene.

Pulp Price Volatility

Volatile prices of virgin pulp, including Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and eucalyptus, have compelled producers to trial alternate fibers like bamboo and wheat straw. While hardwood's softness levels are preferable, price discrepancies with softwood prompt manufacturers to reconsider input strategies. Effective procurement analytics are now crucial for maintaining profitability.

Market Segment Analysis

Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp remains dominant, driven by demand for luxury products. However, recycled fiber shows promising growth in response to environmental regulations like EUDR. Bamboo and other alternative fibers are increasingly attracting eco-conscious brands despite their currently modest market share.

Recycled fiber gains coincide with shifts in packaging, promoting paper-based wraps, thus enhancing availability for tissue production. Bathroom rolls dominate with a 57.90% market share, while paper towels, with a high CAGR of 6.73%, cater to both residential and commercial needs. Facials maintain demand with innovations like lotion-infused variants, and HoReCa refurbishments boost napkins.

Geographically, North America commands 37.95% of global revenue, driven by domestic capacity investments, while Asia-Pacific leads in growth with a 7.66% CAGR. Europe contends with strict regulations but shows potential in tourism-related sectors. Latin America leverages eucalyptus plantations for advantageous pulp supply globally, and the Middle East and Africa witness localized opportunities tied to recycling initiatives.

