Emin Afandiyev's Film Awarded At Dhaka Int'l Film Festival

Emin Afandiyev's film "A Lonely Person's Monologue" (Tənha insanın monoloqu) has been honored at the 24th Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh, Azernews reports.

The cinema was produced with the support of the Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARKA) under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Competing in the main program, "Asian Film Competition", the film received the prestigious Best Director award. The accolade was presented to Afandiyev in recognition of his outstanding direction, which garnered high praise from the international jury.

A psychological drama at its core, the film explores the inner world of a man grappling with loneliness, alienation, and the search for meaning in life. Through the protagonist's monologue, the narrative delves into his personal reflections, memories, and emotional struggles, addressing universal themes of human relationships, internal conflict, and self-awareness.

Notably, in 2025, the film also earned top honors at the Azerbaijan Guild of Film Critics and Film Scholars Awards, winning Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Film.

This marks another significant milestone for Azerbaijani cinema on the international stage, highlighting its growing recognition and impact.

The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is a prestigious biennial film festival held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, that aims to promote a healthy film culture and introduce global cinema to both local and regional audiences. It was first established in 1992 by the Rainbow Film Society, an organization dedicated to fostering cinematic appreciation and artistic exchange.

Over the decades, DIFF has become one of the most respected cultural events in Bangladesh, showcasing diverse films from around the world and providing a platform for emerging filmmakers to engage with international trends and industry professionals.

The 24th Dhaka International Film Festival featured the theme "Aesthetic Cinema, Thoughtful Audience, Enlightened Society," showcasing around 245-267 films from approximately 90-91 countries.