High Bandwidth Memory Report 2026-2031: Surging Demand For AI Servers Spurs High Bandwidth Memory Market Growth 25.58% CAGR Through 2026-2031

The high bandwidth memory market is set to significantly expand, with projected growth from USD 3.17 billion in 2025 to USD 3.98 billion in 2026, ultimately reaching USD 12.44 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 25.58% between 2026 and 2031.

Global High Bandwidth Memory Market Trends and Insights



AI-Server Proliferation and GPU Attach Rates: The surge in large-scale language models led to a dramatic increase in HBM per GPU requirements by 2024, prompting NVIDIA's advances in HBM technology. The H100 featured 80 GB of HBM3, while the H200 incorporated 141 GB of HBM3E. Data-center operators were compelled to pre-purchase and co-invest in packaging lines due to locked supplier capacities.

Data-Center Shift to DDR5 and 2.5-D Packaging: Hyperscalers transitioned to DDR5, adopting 2.5-D integration to enhance AI accelerator connectivity with stacked memory, mitigating risks associated with substrate shortages that had impacted GPU releases in 2024. TSV Yield Challenges: TSV yield diminished on 16-high HBM stacks owing to copper migration failures, leading manufacturers to explore new designs and materials to enhance reliability, with commercialization anticipated in two years.

Additional drivers analyzed include edge-AI inference in automotive ADAS, hyperscaler preference for silicon interposer stacks, and limited advanced-packaging capacity like CoWoS.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, the server segment led with a 67.80% revenue share, driven by hyperscalers' switch to AI servers integrating multiple HBM stacks. Cloud providers launched foundation-model services relying on high GPU bandwidth, bolstering demand. Energy efficiency marked stacked DRAM as a favored choice.

The automotive segment recorded rapid expansion, with a 34.18% CAGR projected through 2031. Chipmakers collaborated with Tier 1 suppliers to meet functional-safety standards, advancing Level 3 production. Vehicles increasingly utilized memory bandwidth similar to data-center clusters, treating cars as edge servers.

HBM3 held 45.70% market revenue in 2025 due to AI training GPU adoption. HBM3E production began in early 2024, offering exceptional performance at reduced stack requirements, while HBM4 standards set the stage for future enhancements, doubling channels per stack.

Geographical Insights

Asia-Pacific generated 41.00% of revenue in 2025, largely due to commitments from Korean manufacturers and government incentives supporting expanded fabrication clusters. North America's share rose as Micron leveraged USD 6.1 billion in CHIPS Act funding for advanced DRAM fabs. Europe's entry stemmed from automotive demand, while the Middle East and Africa initiated AI data-center projects to spur future growth.

Companies Analyzed: Major players include Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Micron Technology, Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, TSMC, ASE, Amkor Technology, among others.

Key Topics Covered

