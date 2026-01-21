Jabra Reinforces Headset Leadership With New Evolve3 Series, Professional Audio Engineered For Both Work And Leisure

Delivers professional-grade voice clarity through Jabra ClearVoice with new deep learning technology (DNN), adaptive ANC and spatial sound for clear conversations in any environment without the customary boom arm

Features a slim, modern design in black or warm gray, with up to 120 hours of music and 25 hours of calls, 1 plus fast-charge support that delivers up to 10 hours of power in just 10 minutes

Built for business with platform certifications, secure Bluetooth connections and centralized device management through the Jabra Plus software suite to support easy deployment, updates and long-term performance

Designed to be the work and life headset of your choice, both versions most compact and lightweight in their class



LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra, a global leader in professional audio and video solutions, today announces the launch of the Evolve3 series, the next generation of its market-leading headset lineup. Building on the success of Evolve and Evolve2, this latest evolution introduces a boomless mic design with class-leading comfort and portability, future-ready voice access for AI and real-time adaptive noise cancellation. It's engineered to be the first true cross-over headset, built to meet the needs of today's hybrid professionals and designed for day-to-day personal use.

The Evolve3 85 (over-the-ear) and Evolve3 75 (on-the-ear) offer professional-grade voice clarity and all-day comfort in a modern, contemporary and Danish design. Whether switching between meetings, concentrating on complex projects or using voice to activate AI tools, Evolve3 is built to match the pace and flexibility of modern work.

Poor sound quality remains a top concern for today's professionals, with 99 percent of knowledge workers reporting that bad audio impacts online meetings and call quality ranking as the number one pain point in headset use.2 Despite this, only 20% are using an enterprise grade headset and rely on other solutions, with 46 percent still bringing consumer headsets to work, which often lack the clarity, comfort and compatibility needed for professional communication.3 There is a preference for consumer headset design, and Evolve3 is intended to meet this challenge with a cross-over experience that delivers professional grade performance paired with matching consumer expectations on design –whether wearing it for prolonged time in the office, being on calls in an airport, listening to media on a flight, taking meetings while commuting in traffic or any other situation where you need a headset. Evolve3 delivers clear speech in any environment, even outdoors, which is a significant step up in performance from the previous Jabra Evolve2 85 and 75 boom arm products.

Distraction-free conversations in any environment

Evolve3 features Jabra ClearVoice, a combination of deep neural network (DNN) technology and Jabra's multi-mic algorithms. Inspired by how the human brain filters noise in a crowded room and leaning on technology from GN's group-wide capabilities, the DNN model processes layers of sound data to distinguish the user's voice from surrounding noise without the need for a visible boom arm. This means you can now always be heard clearly on a call with all background noise blocked. This AI-driven approach works with the hardware to enable discreet mic placement while maintaining high-level clarity.

Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) responds in real time to both your environment and how the headset fits. Unlike most headsets, the ANC on Evolve3 85 and 75 continues to block out distractions even during calls, not just between them. Whether in a meeting or listening to music, Jabra Evolve3 helps users stay in the zone with fewer interruptions.

Designed for both work and leisure

Unlike traditional professional headsets, Jabra Evolve3 85 and Jabra Evolve3 75 offer a minimalist design that fits the flexibility of modern work scenarios as well as most users' wish for a clean, every-day look. This makes Evolve3 a true cross-over headset from professional to leisure use. The Evolve3 85 is an over-the-ear headset designed for immersive focus, while the Evolve3 75 offers an on-the-ear fit for lighter wear with greater environmental awareness. Both models are the most compact and lightweight design in their class, setting new standards for comfort and portability.

Voice-ready for the future of work

Evolve3 supports voice interaction through seamless and accurate access to AI, enabling professionals to use voice input in mobile and screen-free scenarios. Powered by Jabra ClearVoice, this system uses AI-driven deep learning technology trained on more than 60 million real-world sentences to isolate speech from background noise with high accuracy. In real-world environments, it delivers AI-ready performance capturing 96% of words accurately across tested environments (99% in open office),4 even without a visible boom-arm. This helps users with AI prompts, to complete tasks, issue commands or dictate messages on the go. Voice input is up to three times faster than typing, making it a practical option for staying productive in mobile or screen-free situations.5

Smart, secure and scalable

The Evolve3 series is certified for major UC platforms, includes a pre-paired Bluetooth adapter for instant and secure connectivity and supports Bluetooth Native for connection directly to devices. With the Jabra Plus Management software, IT teams can manage devices remotely, push firmware updates and configure settings through a central dashboard. End-users benefit from the new Jabra Plus mobile app with customization options like equalizer controls, wind noise reduction and quick firmware updates from their smartphone. A desktop version of the Jabra Plus app will be available later in 2026.

Both headsets also feature replaceable batteries for extended product life, in compliance with repair legislation. With up to 25 hours of calls and 120 hours of music,1 wireless charging and fast charging that provides up to 10 hours of power in just 10 minutes, the Evolve3 series is designed to keep professionals connected and powered throughout the day.

Calum MacDougall, President at Jabra says,“In today's hybrid world, your work and life converge into one, and with Evolve3 we deliver a real step-change in user experience of a professional headset. This series brings together industry-leading voice technology, a design you want to wear and seamless integration with the tools and platforms you rely on every day both professionally and personally.”

Key Features shared across both Evolve3 85 and Evolve3 75:

Boomless design with Jabra ClearVoice, powered by deep neural network (DNN) technology for professional-grade voice clarity

Adaptive ANC that adjusts in real-time to environment

Spatial Sound for more natural, and less fatiguing call experiences

Fast-charge support that delivers up to 10 hours of power in just 10 minutes by cable

Wireless charging

Voice input for accurate access to AI workflows and tools

AI-readiness and screen-free productivity

Tuned for high-fidelity music with the LC3 audio codec

Certified for leading virtual meeting platforms (UC-certified variants)

Secure Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity with pre-paired adapter included

Centralized device management through Jabra Plus Management

Customization and control via the Jabra Plus mobile and desktop (later in 2026) app

Replaceable batteries to extend product life and support battery recycling

Designed with sustainability in mind including recycled and bio-circular materials, replaceable parts (batteries and ear cushions) and certified to TCO generation 10

Jabra Evolve3 85 (Over-the-Ear) Key Features

Over-ear design for maximum immersion and noise isolation

Ideal for professionals needing full focus in louder environments

Extended battery life for 25 hours of call time or 120 hours of listening to entertainment (with ANC/busylight off) and 10-minute fast charge for 10 hours of use

35% slimmer and 23% lighter than Jabra Evolve2 85

Foldable and portable with compact storage case



Jabra Evolve3 75 (On-the-Ear) Key Features

On-ear design for lighter, more breathable wear

Great for hybrid workers who want greater situational awareness

22 hours of call time or 110 hours of listening to entertainment (with ANC/busylight off) and a 10-minute fast charge for 10 hours of use

More compact and travel-friendly for everyday mobility

Availability

Jabra Evolve3 85 will be available from March 1, 2026. MSRP $649

will be available from March 1, 2026. MSRP $463 Warm Gray color variant will be available from April 2026.

