Floor Coverings Market 2026-2031: Growth Trends, Investment Opportunities, Competitive Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market presents opportunities driven by residential renovation in North America, megaprojects in Asia-Pacific, and hospitality recovery in the Middle East

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floor Covering - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The floor covering market is projected to grow from USD 106.42 billion in 2026 to USD 136.18 billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 5.06% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is driven by robust residential renovations in North America, substantial megaproject activities in Asia-Pacific, and a rebound in hospitality construction in the Middle East. The demand for premium, long-life surfaces is rising, accompanied by technological advancements such as rigid-core waterproof planks and PVC-free resilient options, enhancing application versatility.

Manufacturers are increasingly localizing production to sidestep tariff exposures, reduce lead times, and comply with stringent VOC emission regulations, improving supply-chain resilience against global disruptions. The rise of e-commerce is transforming purchasing behaviors, blending augmented-reality tools with direct-to-consumer logistics, prompting home-center chains to integrate virtual design consultations and click-and-collect fulfillment systems.

Global Floor Covering Market Trends and Insights

Urbanization and renovation activities continue to surge, with urban populations in India expected to exceed 500 million by 2025. This, alongside aging housing stocks in North America, sustains retrofit spending. The shift from soft to hard-surface flooring is markedly pronounced as consumers demand waterproof, scratch-resistant, and sanitization-friendly surfaces. Rigid luxury vinyl tile tops specifications lists for busy households, while stone plastic composite boards gain traction for their dimensional stability.

Volatile raw-material prices, with PVC resin, ceramic clay, and hardwood lumber showing over 20% fluctuations since 2023, complicate market margins. Import-heavy markets find themselves particularly vulnerable due to currency fluctuations, necessitating high safety stocks. The long-term outlook remains positive, but suppliers navigating exposure effectively through multi-year feedstock agreements with diversified sources enjoy better price stability.

Segment Analysis

Resilient flooring represented the largest segment in 2025 with a 31.78% market share, driven by stone plastic composite flooring, which expands at an 11.10% CAGR. The growing preference for rapid-install and water-resistant solutions positions it favorably. Wood flooring maintains an 8.42% stake, bolstered by engineered options that offer genuine aesthetic appeal with dimensional stability. Sustainability remains a priority across all segments, driving innovation and adoption.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads with a 37.10% market share in 2025, supported by urban housing growth and transportation projects. North America follows with a 30.95% share, primarily fueled by remodeling and energy-efficient retrofit incentives. Europe captures a 27.85% share due to renovation programs and regulatory compliance with low-VOC standards. The Middle East & Africa, while smaller, exhibit the fastest growth rate tied to Vision 2030 and extensive hospitality developments.

Regional differences influence product preferences and growth trajectories; for instance, Europe favors click-ceramic hybrids for heating efficiency, while North America opts for wide-plank SPC for basements. Improved logistics in Africa boost porcelain imports, aligning geographic diversification with market stability against localized recessions.

Leading companies in this report include: Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, Tarkett SA, Interface Inc., Armstrong Flooring, Mannington Mills, and more.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

Tarkett SA

Interface Inc.

Armstrong Flooring / AHF Products

Beaulieu International Group

Gerflor Group

Mannington Mills

Milliken & Company

Forbo Holding

Congoleum Corporation

Swiss Krono Group

Boral Limited

Orientbell Tiles

Kajaria Ceramics

Grupo Lamosa

Ragno Ceramics

Victoria PLC

Roppe Corporation Ege Carpets

