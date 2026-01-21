Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Sultan Of Brunei On Successful Surgery

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Sultan Of Brunei On Successful Surgery


2026-01-21 05:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable to the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, congratulating him on the successful surgical procedure.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere congratulations on the success of the surgery undergone by the Sultan of Brunei, and wished him continued health and well-being and further progress and prosperity for Brunei and its people. (end)
dss


MENAFN21012026000071011013ID1110629351



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search