The Global Market For Fitness Equipment 2026-2031 - Asia-Pacific Emerges As Fastest-Growing Market For Fitness Equipment With A CAGR Of 7.22% (2026-2031)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturers can capitalize on the demand for data-driven, personalized experiences, and eco-friendly designs

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The market is categorized by product type, end use, distribution channels, and geography, with specific growth forecasts in value (USD).

The fitness equipment market is projected to witness significant growth, with its value expected to rise from USD 38.38 billion in 2026 to USD 50.27 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rise in global obesity, increasing economic burden of physical inactivity, and policy initiatives promoting preventive healthcare.

Manufacturers are integrating digital components into traditional equipment, catering to consumer demand for personalized, data-driven exercise experiences. Furthermore, health insurers and employers are subsidizing equipment purchases to offset future healthcare expenses. In the Asia-Pacific region, urbanization and higher disposable incomes are increasing first-time equipment purchases. Europe's established market infrastructure drives demand for equipment replacement and technological upgrades. Meanwhile, companies offering eco-friendly designs or connected hardware ecosystems thrive, capitalizing on growing consumer preferences and technological innovations.

Rising Influence of a Healthy Lifestyle: The wellness trend has evolved into a key part of daily routine, consistently fueling fitness equipment demand across all demographics. According to the American College of Sports Medicine's 2025 survey, wearable technology is the top fitness trend worldwide, evidencing broad adoption. Strength training and HIIT remain popular, emphasizing reliance on equipment. Younger demographics view fitness equipment as a home essential. The rise in sustainability-focused lifestyles further necessitates eco-friendly and energy-efficient designs, underscoring a commitment to sustainability in the fitness sector.

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity and Lifestyle Diseases: With over 1 billion people affected, the global obesity epidemic has surged dramatically, amplifying demand for intervention solutions. The WHO's Regional Obesity Report highlighted 390 million children and adolescents as overweight, with economic impact estimated at USD 300 billion due to related diseases by 2030. Consequently, fitness equipment is now a pivotal healthcare tool rather than just recreational.

High Cost of Advanced Fitness Equipment: High costs of advanced equipment restrict market penetration in price-sensitive regions. The mass market segment constitutes 68.46% yet faces affordability issues, especially among middle-income consumers. Manufacturing costs, supply chain disruptions, and component shortages elevate pricing pressures. Compliance costs are poised to rise following the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's standards taking effect in July 2025. Although financing options and subscription models aim to improve affordability, regulatory challenges hinder extensive market reach.

Segment Analysis: Treadmills held a leading 26.02% market share in 2025 due to their versatility and ease of use, especially for goal-oriented consumers. Strength training equipment will see a 5.86% CAGR from 2026-2031, driven by shifts toward muscle-building and functional fitness. Conventional equipment dominates with a 74.85% share, appreciated for mechanical reliability and cost-effectiveness. Meanwhile, the smart equipment segment looks to grow at a 6.18% CAGR, driven by demand for personalized, data-driven fitness solutions. EGYM's AI-driven services exemplify this transition.

Geography Analysis: Europe holds the largest market share at 39.05%, supported by its fitness infrastructure and preventive care emphasis. EU could save EUR 8 billion annually in healthcare costs by promoting physical activity. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization, rising incomes, and health consciousness. North America features mature home fitness trends, while South America, Africa, and Western Asia offer potential despite challenges. Globally, the obesity epidemic shapes universal demand, constrained by factors like purchasing power.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Consumer Behaviour Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Category

5.3 By End Use

5.4 By Price Range

5.5 By Distribution Channel

5.6 By Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Technogym S.p.A.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Life Fitness LLC

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.

Dyaco International Inc.

Hoist Fitness Systems, Inc.

True Fitness Technology Inc.

Woodway USA, Inc.

Coulter Ventures, LLC (dba Rogue Fitness)

Torque Fitness LLC

Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC

Tonal Systems Inc.

Hydrow Inc.

Concept2 Inc.

JERAI Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Body-Solid, Inc.

Powermax Fitness (I) Pvt. Ltd. VINEX Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

