Ninety-four of US citizen are not happy with Epstein’s files
(MENAFN) A recent poll shows that just 6% of Americans are satisfied with the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while most believe the federal government is deliberately withholding information.
Despite a congressional law requiring disclosure, the Justice Department has stated it has released less than 1% of the documents. The poll comes weeks after the December 19 deadline set by Congress for the release of all files connected to Epstein, who died in 2019. Officials also reported that around 80 additional criminal division attorneys have been assigned to assist prosecutors in New York’s Southern District in reviewing the documents.
Approximately two-thirds of Americans think the government is intentionally holding back Epstein-related information, with only 16% believing that officials are doing all they can to provide transparency. The remaining respondents said they had not heard enough to form an opinion.
The perception varies across political lines: about 90% of Democrats and 72% of independents feel information is being withheld, compared with 42% of Republicans. Only roughly one-third of Republicans believe officials are actively releasing information, while the rest are undecided.
Overall, dissatisfaction with the disclosures remains high, with 49% expressing discontent, 6% satisfied, and the rest either indifferent or unsure, showing little change from mid-2025.
