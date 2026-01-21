$22.41 Bn Bioprocess Automation Market Forecast To 2033: Rising Demand For Biologics, Advancements In AI And Robotics, And A Heightened Emphasis On Regulatory Compliance

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprocess Automation Market Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.





The global bioprocess automation market is poised for significant growth, with its size estimated at USD 7.76 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 22.41 billion by 2033. This expansion reflects a CAGR of 12.67% from 2025 to 2033, primarily driven by the rising demand for biologics, advancements in AI and robotics, and a heightened emphasis on regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Rising Demand for Biologics

The increasing demand for biologics is a key driver of the bioprocess automation industry. Over the last decade, the development and use of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapies, and other biologic products have surged due to their effectiveness in treating complex diseases. These biologics require controlled, scalable, and precise manufacturing processes to ensure high quality and efficacy. Traditional manual or semi-automated production methods are labor-intensive and prone to errors, unable to meet the expanding market demand. Therefore, the need for fully automated bioprocessing solutions is significant.

Bioprocess automation is anticipated to grow as healthcare increasingly relies on biology for innovative treatments. Automation optimizes production workflows, enhances consistency, and increases throughput without compromising quality. Through the integration of robotics, AI, and advanced monitoring systems, biopharmaceutical companies can produce larger biologics with reduced variability, faster turnaround times, and lowered operational costs.

Need for Efficiency and Cost Reduction

The demand for cost and efficiency improvements also fuels the bioprocess automation market. Biopharmaceutical manufacturing is complex and resource-intensive, often requiring skilled staff and strict protocol adherence. Manual or semi-automated processes can lead to batch failures, inconsistent products, and higher production costs. By adopting automated systems, businesses boost productivity, reduce reliance on manual input, and minimize errors, ensuring more consistent and reliable results across batches.

Automation drastically enhances productivity, slashes operating costs, and improves reliability. Automated bioprocessing systems run continuously with minimal downtime, optimizing resource usage and accelerating production cycles, allowing manufacturers to more effectively meet market demands. In a cost-sensitive healthcare environment, the ability to produce high-quality biologics at reduced cost also maintains competitive advantage. Consequently, the need for cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency continues to drive global investments in bioprocess automation technologies.

Global Bioprocess Automation Market Report Segmentation

This report provides revenue growth forecasts and analyses for trends across various sub-segments from 2021 to 2033, including:



Product & Service Outlook: Automation Consumables, Process Automation Hardware, Software & Control Systems, Integrated Solutions, Services & Support.

Process Stage Outlook: Upstream, Downstream, Process Development, Packaging Automation, Quality Control.

End Use Outlook: Pharmaceutical & biotech manufacturers, CDMOs & CMOs, Academic & research institutions, Testing labs. Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Why You Should Buy This Report



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed insights across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Key trends and drivers shaping the market's future. Actionable Recommendations: Insights for identifying new revenue streams and guiding strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:

