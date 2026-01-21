The Global Market For Plastic Bottles And Containers 2026-2031 - Lightweight And Shatter-Resistant Packaging In High Demand, Driven By E-Commerce Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Bottles and Containers - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering. The report offers insights into market segmentation by material, manufacturing process, capacity range, end-user verticals, and geography. It provides volume forecasts and in-depth analysis essential for stakeholders and investors strategizing for future market positioning.

The global plastic bottles and containers market is projected to reach 43.79 million tonnes by 2026, advancing from 42.2 million tonnes in 2025, with forecasts showing a potential increase to 52.72 million tonnes by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.77% between 2026 and 2031. Strong demand from the beverages, household care, and pharmaceuticals sectors supports this growth, alongside regulatory pressures driving recycled content innovation. PET is a dominant player, featuring in efforts to reduce container weight by 15-20% and cater to the logistics needs of e-commerce.

Strategic mergers, such as Amcor's collaboration with Berry Global, highlight the industry's consolidation aimed at enhancing rPET sourcing and recycling efficiency. While the market consolidation offers vertical integration benefits, it also paves the way for regional specialists and bio-based innovators to secure high-margin opportunities.

Rising Demand for Lightweight, Shatter-Resistant Packaging: Brands are optimizing logistics costs and reducing emissions by minimizing wall thickness and maintaining strength. PureCycle's advanced, recycled PP resin allows for significant weight reductions without compromising durability, particularly in e-commerce where breakage risks are high. FDA approvals endorse these containers for shelf-stable food products.

Cost Advantage and Scalability of PET/HDPE: PET and HDPE continue to be cost-effective due to high production capacity and stable feedstock networks. Emerging chemical recycling technologies aim to stabilize resin supply chains independent of virgin petrochemicals. HDPE remains a vital material due to its chemical resistance favoring pharmaceutical applications.

Impact of Single-Use-Plastic Bans and Taxes: Legislative measures, such as Germany's fees based on container weight and Spain's tax on virgin polymers, are reshaping the economic landscape, compelling manufacturers to innovate with rPET while navigating increased administrative demands.

Additional Market Drivers:



E-commerce logistics growth

Brand initiatives for rPET adoption Shifts to aluminum and paper alternatives

Segment Analysis: PET held 61.73% of the market share in 2025, showing a 4.01% CAGR. The market is expected to grow by 5.05 million tonnes by 2031, bolstered by recycled-content standards in the European Union and Canada. HDPE remains significant for cleaning and medical applications, though it faces collection challenges. Innovations in recycling, like Carbios' biorecycling plant set for 2026, support PET's sustainable future.

Geography Analysis: Asia Pacific dominates the market with a 49.62% share in 2025, fueled by rising incomes and consumption in India and Southeast Asia. China's investment in rPET aligns with reducing logistical and environmental costs. Europe sets stringent regulatory standards, while North America blends voluntary and mandated recycling efforts.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE



4.1 Market Overview



4.2 Market Drivers



4.3 Market Restraints



4.4 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis



4.5 Regulatory Landscape



4.6 Technological Outlook



4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.8 Investment Analysis

4.9 Assessment of Geopolitical Developments

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VOLUME)



5.1 By Material



5.2 By Manufacturing Process



5.3 By Capacity Range



5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.5 By Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Market Concentration



6.2 Strategic Moves



6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK 7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amcor plc

ALPLA Group

Graham Packaging Company

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Greiner Packaging International GmbH

Resilux NV

Altium Packaging LLC

Retal Industries Ltd.

Nampak Ltd.

Comar LLC

Alpha Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Pretium Packaging LLC

CoastPak Industrial Co. Ltd.

Grief, Inc.

O.Berk Company, LLC

Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company

Richards Glass Co. Ltd. Triumbari Corp.

