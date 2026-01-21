403
Study finds social connections reduce depression risk in elderly
(MENAFN) Maintaining social connections in later life may help protect older adults from depression, according to a new study of Australian twins. The research indicates that social life in old age is shaped more by personal experiences than by genetics.
The study, conducted by the Center for Healthy Brain Ageing (CHeBA) at the University of New South Wales, followed over 560 twins aged 65 and older for six years to examine the link between social engagement and mental health.
Findings show that friendships, family interactions, and community involvement are only weakly influenced by genes, suggesting they are largely shaped by individual life experiences and environment.
"Because social connections are not strongly determined by genes, they are highly modifiable," said CHeBA social health expert Suraj Samtani, the lead researcher. He added that programs aimed at increasing social engagement can have a real positive impact on older adults.
