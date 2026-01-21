403
Milan-Cortina 2026 reveals twin Olympic cauldrons for opening ceremony
(MENAFN) Milan-Cortina 2026 will feature a pair of identical Olympic cauldrons, one in Milan and one in Cortina d’Ampezzo, that will be lit simultaneously during the Games, as announced during an online briefing Tuesday night.
Marco Balich, the creative director of the Games, said the twin cauldrons will be ignited at the opening ceremony on February 6 and remain lit in both cities throughout the event.
The design is inspired by the Olympic flame’s origins in Olympia, where mirrors capture sunlight, and incorporates Leonardo da Vinci’s geometrical knots. Balich noted that the cauldrons combine technological movement with a compact flame, reflecting the Games’ focus on sustainability.
“The cauldron is a contemporary symbol that speaks of design, sunshine, sustainability and beauty,” Balich said.
Unlike previous Olympics, the design was revealed early to allow construction in prominent public spaces. The opening ceremony, themed “Armonia” (Harmony), will take place at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, with flag-raising and flame-lighting events also held in Cortina.
Unlike previous Olympics, the design was revealed early to allow construction in prominent public spaces. The opening ceremony, themed “Armonia” (Harmony), will take place at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, with flag-raising and flame-lighting events also held in Cortina.
