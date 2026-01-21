403
NATO withholds intel from Trump in fear of advancing control of Greenland
(MENAFN) NATO officials have reportedly started limiting the sharing of some intelligence with the United States due to concerns that sensitive information could be passed to President Donald Trump and used to advance his push to take control of Greenland.
The move comes after Trump intensified his campaign to acquire the Danish autonomous territory, citing alleged strategic threats from Russia and China, which both nations have dismissed. European allies, including Denmark, have firmly rejected any transfer of sovereignty over the island, emphasizing that “Greenland belongs to its people” and warning that US pressure could trigger a “dangerous downward spiral.”
Sources say the dispute has strained historically close ties between the US and European NATO members, with some officials now reluctant to share information for fear it might be used in support of Trump’s Greenland ambitions. One senior NATO insider described the shift as deeply disruptive, noting that cooperation and camaraderie within the alliance have been damaged and that some feel the US has “stabbed us in the back.”
This tension reflects a broader challenge for NATO, as European allies attempt to balance their commitments to intelligence sharing with protecting strategic information from being misused. The situation also highlights growing distrust within the alliance amid unilateral actions by the United States.
