From rewards to revenue: How mjunction is transforming loyalty programmes into business growth engines
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 20th January 2026: In the late 18th century, traders and retailers rewarded premium purchasers with copper coins, later replaced by stamps early forms of loyalty aimed at repeat purchases. Over time, loyalty programmes became commonplace across brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce to boost retention and reduce acquisition costs. Today, however, loyalty is undergoing a far more fundamental shift. In the age of martech and rising partner expectations, loyalty programmes are moving decisively beyond points and discounts to become strategic growth engines, especially in complex B2B ecosystems.
At mjunction services limited, this transformation is backed by more than a decade of deep domain expertise. With over 12 years of experience in designing, implementing, and managing IT-enabled channel and influencer loyalty programmes, mjunction has partnered with some of India’s leading building material brands. The company has been managing large-scale loyalty programmes for leading cement brands for over 10 years now, engaging dealers, retailers, and influencers, and administering reward fulfilments worth several crores annually for more than 15 lakh beneficiaries. Today mjunction, manages their end-to-end loyalty programmes, from programme design and engagement strategy to reward fulfilment and advanced analytics on a scalable, secure, and future-ready technology platform.
Mr. K Senthilnathan, Chief Operating Officer, mjunction services limited, said, “Companies that are redefining loyalty as an intelligence-led engagement framework are already seeing measurable outcomes. The Indian B2B loyalty market, valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7 percent over the next decade, and the organisations benefiting the most are those treating loyalty as a core business strategy rather than a post-sale add-on. Well-structured programmes are delivering higher partner retention, stronger cross-selling and upselling, and significant growth in referrals turning loyalty into a value multiplier rather than a cost centre. Loyalty today is no longer about transactions or redemptions; it is about intelligence, emotional engagement, and co-creating value across the ecosystem.”
This evolution is powered by mjGRO, mjunction’s proven channel and influencer loyalty solution. mjGRO is a SaaS based, service-oriented channel loyalty solution encompassing the entire plethora of program design, program management, scheme execution, redemptions and analytics, enabled by an IT platform that seamlessly integrates with existing legacy systems, enabling data exchange and visibility across organisations having multi-tier distribution structure. mjGRO is powered by a robust flexible architecture at the backend and the front-end application and is enabled with the best-in-class UI/UX for easy adoption and usage. Hosted on cloud infrastructure and built to the highest security standards, the platform ensures data sanctity while offering scalability for large and distributed trade networks. Developed entirely in-house, mjGRO features a robust and flexible back-end architecture, complemented by a best-in-class mobile app and web interface designed for easy adoption and sustained engagement across dealers, retailers, and influencers.
By embedding artificial intelligence into the platform, mjGRO delivers both diagnostic and predictive insights that enable data-driven decision-making. Brands gain complete visibility into sales and revenue contributors across all trade levels far beyond the primary or distributor layer along with end-to-end traceability of products from warehouse to the last mile in the market. The platform significantly reduces leakages and fake pay-outs by eliminating fraudulent profiles, directly improving marketing ROI and governance.
Loyalty programmes managed through mjunction are increasingly becoming adaptive systems rather than static schemes. Advanced analytics enable hierarchy-based sales analysis, demographic-level insights, churn tracking, engagement trends, and scheme performance measurement. These insights along with mjunction’s domain expertise allow designing of smarter trade schemes and promotions, which have been shown to drive sales growth of over 30% for many of our customer brands. Demand forecasting and prescriptive analytics further help brands respond proactively to market shifts and partner behaviour.
As loyalty programs become increasingly omni-channel, personalised, and purpose-driven, mjunction continues to evolve mjGRO in line with market needs and customer expectations. Gamification, coalition programmes, subscription-led benefits, and sustainability-linked incentives are being integrated to ensure relevance and long-term engagement. In an increasingly competitive B2B landscape, mjunction’s loyalty solutions are enabling brands to build trust, deepen relationships beyond tangibles, and drive sustainable growth, making loyalty not optional, but central to business strategy.
“Modern loyalty ecosystems are designed to include every actor in the value chain—from dealers to sub-dealers, from influencers to the internal sales force. The result is a platform that is participative, not prescriptive; collaborative, not top-down. In a recent implementation, we built features that enabled community interactions—such as social sharing, recognition milestones, and peer-to-peer engagement. The effect was striking. Partners no longer saw themselves as peripheral players in a rewards scheme. They felt seen, heard, and appreciated. That emotional engagement is what sets apart successful loyalty models from transactional ones. It creates an ecosystem where everyone is connected not just by targets, but by trust,” Mr Senthilnathan added.
